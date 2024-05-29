OU Softball: Social Media React to Texas Coach Mike White's Comments About Oklahoma
Mike White's comments in the Austin American-Statesman have sparked controversy among Sooners fans.
The 56-year old Texas head softball coach told AAS reporter Thomas Jones on Tuesday that Oklahoma City's annual hosting of the WCWS is a "huge advantage" for three-time defending national champion Oklahoma. The 2024 WCWS starts Thursday at Devon Park, formerly USA Hall of Fame Stadium, and will be the 27th consecutive World Series hosted in OKC.
“I’d love to see it rotate eventually, but probably not in my tenure as a coach,” Jones said. “We get it, but it is a huge advantage obviously for Oklahoma.”
A plethora of Oklahoma softball faithful swarmed around Jones' comments on Twitter, with more sure to follow.
The No. 1-ranked Longhorns (52-8) are eyeing their first championship in program history after downing No. 9 Texas A&M in three games at the Austin Super Regional last week and will open their second WCWS of the White era at 6 p.m. Thursday against No. 8 Stanford.
Since hiring White in in 2019, Texas has posted a .763 winning percentage and appeared in its program-first WCWS final in 2022, where the Longhorns were eliminated by Oklahoma in two games.
The second-ranked Sooners (54-6) beat Florida State last Thursday and Friday at Love's Field to earn a trip to their eighth straight WCWS. Oklahoma will begin its chase for a historic first — a fourth straight championship — at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 7 Duke.
Devon Park is about a 30-minute drive from Love's Field. It's also about an hour from Cowgirl Stadium, where Oklahoma State (49-10) beat Arizona twice last week to punch its ticket to a fourth consecutive trip to the WCWS. The Cowgirls have never won a WCWS.
A potential second Oklahoma-Texas championship matchup in three years would start next Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m., or they could meet Monday, June 3, in a cross-bracket contest if one or the other loses.