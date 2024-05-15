OU Softball: Why Patty Gasso is 'Excited' to Welcome Longtime Assistant Melyssa Lombardi Back to Oklahoma
NORMAN — When Oklahoma’s regional field was announced, Patty Gasso’s eyes were drawn to one name on the line.
The Oregon Ducks were headed to Norman.
For many OU fans, memories of botched replays and Bob Stoops’ triumphant return to San Antonio may have crossed the mind.
But Gasso’s mind went elsewhere.
The Ducks and the Sooners haven’t crossed paths on the softball diamond recently, an intentional move to avoid pitting Gasso against her longtime assistant, Melyssa Lombardi.
Lombardi played two years for Oklahoma before joining Gasso’s coaching staff in 1997.
Gasso and Lombardi headed up OU’s program from 1997 until Lombardi was named the head coach of the Ducks on July 9, 2018.
Before taking the helm at Oregon, Lombardi spent her final 11 seasons as associate head coach under Gasso, and she was instrumental in helping Gasso guide the Sooners to their first four national titles.
“I think we purposely avoid each other,” Gasso said Wednesday, “so eventually we’re going to (meet). There’s nothing we can do to control this.”
Lombardi won’t be the only familiar face in Oregon’s dugout should the Sooners and Ducks meet this weekend at Love’s Field.
One of Lombardi’s assistants is former Oklahoma star Sydney Romero.
As a player, Romero won a pair of national titles in 2016 and 2017, and she ended her career as a two-time First Team All-American.
She then won two more titles as a graduate assistant with the Sooners in 2021 and 2022. After a year working as an assistant coach at Duke, Lombardi brought Romero to Eugene.
Oregon’s associate head coach Sam Marder also spent time in Norman, as she worked with the 2021 Sooners as a volunteer analyst.
Despite the familiarity, Gasso will try to keep things as normal as possible should OU clash with Oregon, but not before properly welcoming the Ducks’ staff back to Norman.
“I’m so excited to get her here for one reason — I want to show her what she helped build,” Gasso said. “That’s really important to me.”
Gasso will give Lombardi, Romero and Marder a full tour of Love’s Field on Wednesday night.
“I want them to feel this,” Gasso said. “That is what is exciting for me.”
Oklahoma and Oregon are not guaranteed to face off this weekend.
The No. 2-seeded Sooners will open their portion of the Norman Regional against Cleveland State on Friday night at 7, while Oregon takes on Boston University at 4:30 p.m.
The winners of the two contests meet at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and the losers will try and stave off elimination at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Last year, the Sooners ended up playing one game against every participant in OU’s regional.
“After (touring Love’s Field), I’m not excited about any of it,” Gasso said with a smile.
Gasso also has another interest in the NCAA Tournament field as her youngest son, DJ Gasso, is now an assistant at Arkansas after helping Utah make the 2023 Women’s College World Series.
The Sooners have taken on multiple teams guided by Gasso’s former players over the past few years. It’s never a fun feeling for Gasso, but once the first pitch is thrown, all the prior relationships fade away.
“We’re both competitors,” Gasso said. “And if it’s not going to be us, I want it to be Arkansas or Oregon.
“But I’ve got to fight for us.”