All Sooners

Photo Gallery: Oklahoma-Oregon NCAA Softball

The Sooners and Ducks met Saturday in an NCAA Tournament winner's bracket game at Love's Field in the Norman Regional.

John E. Hoover

Tiare Jennings
Tiare Jennings / John E. Hoover
Alynah Torres
Alynah Torres / John E. Hoover
Alynah Torres
Alynah Torres / John E. Hoover
Alynah Torres
Alynah Torres / John E. Hoover
Alyssa Brito
Alyssa Brito / John E. Hoover
Alyssa Brito
Alyssa Brito / John E. Hoover
Alyssa Brito
Alyssa Brito / John E. Hoover
Alyssa Brito
Alyssa Brito / John E. Hoover
Alyssa Brito
Alyssa Brito / John E. Hoover
Alyssa Brito
Alyssa Brito / John E. Hoover
Alyssa Brito, Cydney Sanders, Tiare Jennings
Alyssa Brito, Cydney Sanders, Tiare Jennings / John E. Hoover
Avery Hodge
Avery Hodge / John E. Hoover
Cydney Sanders
Cydney Sanders / John E. Hoover
Cydney Sanders
Cydney Sanders / John E. Hoover
Ella Parker
Ella Parker / John E. Hoover
Ella Parker
Ella Parker / John E. Hoover
Ella Parker
Ella Parker / John E. Hoover
Hannah Coor
Hannah Coor / John E. Hoover
Jayda Coleman
Jayda Coleman / John E. Hoover
Jayda Coleman
Jayda Coleman / John E. Hoover
Jayda Coleman
Jayda Coleman / John E. Hoover
Jayda Coleman
Jayda Coleman / John E. Hoover
Jayda Coleman
Jayda Coleman / John E. Hoover
Jayda Coleman
Jayda Coleman / John E. Hoover
Jayda Coleman, Hannah Coor
Jayda Coleman, Hannah Coor / John E. Hoover
Jayda Coleman, Kasidi Pickering
Jayda Coleman, Kasidi Pickering / John E. Hoover
Karlie Keeney
Karlie Keeney / John E. Hoover
Kasidi Pickering
Kasidi Pickering / John E. Hoover
Kasidi Pickering
Kasidi Pickering / John E. Hoover
Kasidi Pickering
Kasidi Pickering / John E. Hoover
Kelly Maxwell
Kelly Maxwell / John E. Hoover
Kelly Maxwell
Kelly Maxwell / John E. Hoover
Kelly Maxwell
Kelly Maxwell / John E. Hoover
Kelly Maxwell
Kelly Maxwell / John E. Hoover
Kelly Maxwell
Kelly Maxwell / John E. Hoover
Kelly Maxwell
Kelly Maxwell / John E. Hoover
Kelly Maxwell
Kelly Maxwell / John E. Hoover
Kelly Maxwell
Kelly Maxwell / John E. Hoover
Kenzie Hansen
Kenzie Hansen / John E. Hoover
Kenzie Hansen
Kenzie Hansen / John E. Hoover
Kenzie Hansen
Kenzie Hansen / John E. Hoover
Kenzie Hansen
Kenzie Hansen / John E. Hoover
Kenzie Hansen
Kenzie Hansen / John E. Hoover
Kenzie Hansen
Kenzie Hansen / John E. Hoover
Kenzie Hansen
Kenzie Hansen / John E. Hoover
Kenzie Hansen
Kenzie Hansen / John E. Hoover
Kenzie Hansen
Kenzie Hansen / John E. Hoover
Kenzie Hansen
Kenzie Hansen / John E. Hoover
Jayda Coleman, Patty Gasso
Jayda Coleman, Patty Gasso / John E. Hoover
Patty Gasso, Jayda Coleman
Patty Gasso, Jayda Coleman / John E. Hoover
Rylie Boone
Rylie Boone / John E. Hoover
Rylie Boone
Rylie Boone / John E. Hoover
Oklahoma versus Oregon
Oklahoma versus Oregon / John E. Hoover
Sydney Romero
Sydney Romero / John E. Hoover
OU celebrates Tiare Jennings HR
OU celebrates Tiare Jennings HR / John E. Hoover
Tiare Jennings
Tiare Jennings / John E. Hoover
Tiare Jennings
Tiare Jennings / John E. Hoover
Tiare Jennings home run
Tiare Jennings home run / John E. Hoover
Tiare Jennings
Tiare Jennings / John E. Hoover
Tiare Jennings
Tiare Jennings / John E. Hoover
Tiare Jennings
Tiare Jennings / John E. Hoover
Tiare Jennings
Tiare Jennings / John E. Hoover
Tiare Jennings
Tiare Jennings / John E. Hoover
Tiare Jennings
Tiare Jennings / John E. Hoover
Tiare Jennings
Tiare Jennings / John E. Hoover
Tiare Jennings
Tiare Jennings / John E. Hoover
Tiare Jennings, Kenzie Hansen
Tiare Jennings, Kenzie Hansen / John E. Hoover
Published |Modified
John E. Hoover

JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.