Regular Season Meeting Means 'Absolutely Nothing' for Oklahoma, Tennessee in WCWS Opener
OKLAHOMA CITY — There will be no secrets as Oklahoma opens up the Women’s College World Series on Thursday.
The 2-seeded Sooners will take on the 7-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in a rematch of a regular season series between the pair of SEC powers.
The Vols won two of the three games in that matchup, and it’ll be up to OU to figure out Tennessee ace Karlyn Pickens to start off on the right foot at the 2025 WCWS.
Pickens pitched 12 2/3 innings in two appearances against Oklahoma at the end of March.
She allowed four runs on 10 hits, but struck out 12 with her overpowering velocity.
Those at-bats are important data points that were studied by the OU hitters, but Pickens has continued to throw harder and harder as the year has progressed.
“It's pretty amazing, really,” Gasso said on Wednesday. “… Pickens is strong and (has) long levers, and she's been good for a long time. I remember her coming in here as a freshman and just like wowing everybody. She's worked on her craft and gotten strong. And she's managed well by a good pitching coach.
“So it's great for our game. It's phenomenal. Some of the pitchers in this tournament have been absolutely amazing. So it's a challenge for the Sooners, without question, but that's what got us here. We love challenges.”
Tennessee is more than just Pickens, though.
Former Sooner Sophia Nugent broke OU hearts with a two-run shot in the top of the eighth inning of the regular season opener.
Taylor Pannell — who leads Tennessee in batting average (.384), OPS (1.219) and RBIs (62) — homered in the Game 2 defeat, and Gabby Leach and Ella Dodge combined to hurt OU ace Sam Landry for five runs in the decisive series finale.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Tennessee at the WCWS
- Where: Devon Park
- When: Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
- Channel: ESPN
The Volunteers aren’t banking on those regular season wins carrying over to Devon Park, however.
“I don't think that series means anything for this week,” Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said. “Winning at Oklahoma, I think the thing it did for our team was gave them the confidence, and we kind of came together and solidified some things in our lineup.
“But other than that, it means absolutely nothing for Thursday. It's a brand-new season. At every stage of the post-season, that's kind of what we have talked about: This is a brand new season, everybody is 0-0.”
Oklahoma’s lineup has filled out top-to-bottom over the past few weekends.
Ailana Agbayani and Abby Dayton’s contributions at the bottom of the order have joined with excellent play from Kasidi Pickering, Ella Parker, Gabbie Garcia and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas at the top of the lineup.
Both teams will be fighting to get off on the right foot, and to take full advantage of the rest that comes with winning on Day 1 at the WCWS.
The winner will be able to recover on Friday and throw their ace in a crucial contest on Saturday.
Thursday’s loser will face elimination on Friday night and have to decide between trusting the rest of the pitching staff or tossing their ace on back-to-back days.
Oklahoma has climbed out of a 0-1 hole in Oklahoma City to win a title before in 2021, but the Sooners are looking to avoid any of those heroics in 2025.
“It's just about who's going to be better, and that's what it comes down to,” Gasso said. “So we're going to be prepared. We're going back and looking. If you want to talk about prep, looking at the games that we played, we weren't at our best.
“They won fair and square. They deserve that, no doubt about it. But I think we know we have more in us, and we're trusting we're going to bring it out tomorrow.”