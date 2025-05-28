OU Softball: Four Oklahoma Players Make NFCA All-American Squads
OKLAHOMA CITY — Four Oklahoma players made the NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) All-American teams, unveiled at the Women’s College World Series media day on Wednesday.
Utility player Ella Parker and outfielder Kasidi Pickering made the NFCA All-American first team, pitcher Sam Landry made the second team and infielder Gabbie Garcia earned third-team honors.
Parker’s .418 batting average leads the Sooners. The utility player has also logged 32 extra-base hits and 49 RBIs, boasting a .520 on-base percentage.
Pickering, who primarily plays left field, has started all 57 games for Oklahoma. Her .557 on-base percentage leads the Sooners, and she has also compiled a .413 batting average and 18 home runs.
Landry has been the Sooners’ most used pitcher in 2025. A transfer from Louisiana-Lafayette, Landry has appeared in 33 games, starting 24 of them.
She leads Oklahoma with a 1.92 ERA and holds a 23-4 record. Landry has allowed only 46 earned runs, holding opponents to a .198 batting average.
Garcia enters the Women’s College World Series with a team-high 20 home runs. The freshman infielder also has a .360 batting average with a team-high 58 RBIs, appearing in all 57 games.
Ailana Agbayani earned the Rawlings Gold Glove Award, presented by the NFCA, for Division I second basemen. Agbayani — playing her first season at OU after two years at BYU — has logged a .994 fielding percentage in 57 games.
"It speaks so highly of my teammates; I wouldn’t be able to do this without them, and they’re my biggest supporters," Agbayani said. "And especially coach Gasso, just believing in me and hitting all those ground balls to me in practice. It’s truly amazing."
NFCA previously listed eight Sooners on its Midwest All-Region team.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
OU Softball: Oklahoma's Young Pieces 'Amaze' Patty Gasso Ahead of WCWS Opener
OU Baseball: Meet Oklahoma’s Opponents in the 2025 Chapel Hill Regional
Fresh Faces: Transfer WR Isaiah Sategna Bringing Versatility to Oklahoma Offense
Landry, Pickering, Garcia and Parker all made the first team of the Midwest squad. First baseman Cydney Sanders and third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas made the second team, while Agbayani and outfielder Abby Dayton earned third-team honors.
These accolades from NFCA come just one day after Landry, Pickering, Garcia and Parker earned All-American honors from D1Softball. Landry and Pickering made the site’s first team, while Garcia and Parker were on the second team.
Oklahoma comes into the Women’s College World Series winners of its last seven games, all coming in the postseason.
The Sooners won their first two games of the SEC Tournament and were scheduled to battle Texas A&M in the conference title game, but inclement weather canceled the contest. Oklahoma breezed through the Norman Regional, beating Cal (twice) and Boston University.
The Sooners then swept No. 15 Alabama — which defeated OU twice in three games in the regular season — to advance to the WCWS. They outscored the Crimson Tide 16-2 in two games at the Norman Super Regional.
Oklahoma is vying for its fifth straight national championship. This year marks the Sooners’ ninth trip to Oklahoma City in a row.
OU opens the 2025 WCWS against No. 7 Tennessee, which took two games of three from the Sooners in Norman during the regular season. First pitch between the Sooners and Volunteers is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.