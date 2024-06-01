All Sooners

Softball Live Blog: Oklahoma Battles UCLA for a Spot in the WCWS Final Four

The Sooners and the Bruins meet again in Oklahoma City in a winner's bracket bout on Saturday at Devon Park.

Ryan Chapman

2022 Wcws Ou Ucla
2022 Wcws Ou Ucla / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

OKLAHOMA CITY — Ryan Chapman and John Hoover offer their real-time observations as the 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners take on the 6-seeded UCLA Bruins at Devon Park, formerly USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep the browser open and refresh often for Chapman and Hoover’s updates throughout this evening's contest. 

1:38 p.m.

We have lineups and I have to say, I am shocked.

UCLA is starting Kaitlyn Terry and Oklahoma is rolling with Kelly Maxwell. I surely thought we'd see May vs. Tinsley from the jump after May was held out of Thursday's win.

Everything else in OU's lineup is per usual, however. About 20 minutes from getting rolling here at Devon Park.
— RC 

Published
Ryan Chapman

RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is deputy editor at AllSooners and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 