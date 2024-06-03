Softball Live Blog: Oklahoma Takes on Florida for Spot in the WCWS Championship Series
OKLAHOMA CITY — Ryan Chapman and John Hoover offer their real-time observations as the Oklahoma Sooners take on the Florida Gators at Devon Park, formerly USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep the browser open and refresh often for Chapman and Hoover’s updates throughout this afternoon's contest.
2:27 p.m.
One run, two hits, two runners stranded. Nicole May and her teammates not necessarily at their best in that inning. Now the lineup has to do something it didn’t last game: come to life.
Hard to do against Keagan Rothrock.
— JH
2:24 p.m.
Boy, Nicole May was quite sure she had struck out Katie Kistler. She was halfway to the dugout.
Instead, it was ball four, Gators on first and second, two out.
— JH
2:23 p.m.
Sooners get a pick-me-up when Jocelyn Erickson strikes out, but Reagan Walsh’s two-out single scores Korbe Otis from second base. Otis beat out a throw from Tiare Jennings at first, then stole second on a close throw by Kinzie Hansen.
That’s being super efficient and aggressive.
OU trails 1-0.
— JH
2:21 p.m.
Florida strikes first here in Oklahoma City.
Reagan Walsh’s blooper gave Korbe Otis enough time to get home from second.
Couple of little blips from Tiare Jennings, one on the initial single from Otis and the other on not applying the tag when she stole second, proved costly. Neither amounted to an error, but both were plays Jennings should have made.
Gators up 1-0 in the bottom of the first.
— RC
2:12 p.m.
After an emotional walk drawn by Jayda Coleman, the Sooners 2-3-4 hitters go quietly.
I'm strapped in for a really good game today.
— JH
2:06 p.m.
We are underway in OKC. And yes, Ryan NAILED the re-start time of 2:06 p.m.
He'll be insufferable for the next six months at least.
— JH
1:59 p.m.
Finally, we are here.
First pitch between the Sooners and the Gators coming right around the corner. It was supposed to get rolling at 11 a.m., but the weather had other ideas.
— RC
1:24 p.m.
The big question today for Oklahoma is who will start in the circle?
Patty Gasso is rolling with Nicole May.
Elsewhere, no Alynah Torres. Avery Hodge will start at second base.
The rest of the lineup is as expected. Oklahoma is one win away from a fifth-straight WCWS Championship Series berth.