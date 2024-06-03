All Sooners

Softball Live Blog: Oklahoma Takes on Florida for Spot in the WCWS Championship Series

After an extensive rain delay, Oklahoma and Florida are finally taking the field at Devon Park in Monday's WCWS semifinals.

Ryan Chapman, John E. Hoover

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

OKLAHOMA CITY — Ryan Chapman and John Hoover offer their real-time observations as the Oklahoma Sooners take on the Florida Gators at Devon Park, formerly USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep the browser open and refresh often for Chapman and Hoover’s updates throughout this afternoon's contest. 

2:27 p.m.

One run, two hits, two runners stranded. Nicole May and her teammates not necessarily at their best in that inning. Now the lineup has to do something it didn’t last game: come to life.

Hard to do against Keagan Rothrock.

— JH

2:24 p.m.

Boy, Nicole May was quite sure she had struck out Katie Kistler. She was halfway to the dugout.

Instead, it was ball four, Gators on first and second, two out.

— JH

2:23 p.m.

Sooners get a pick-me-up when Jocelyn Erickson strikes out, but Reagan Walsh’s two-out single scores Korbe Otis from second base. Otis beat out a throw from Tiare Jennings at first, then stole second on a close throw by Kinzie Hansen. 

That’s being super efficient and aggressive.

OU trails 1-0.

— JH

2:21 p.m.

Florida strikes first here in Oklahoma City. 

Reagan Walsh’s blooper gave Korbe Otis enough time to get home from second. 

Couple of little blips from Tiare Jennings, one on the initial single from Otis and the other on not applying the tag when she stole second, proved costly. Neither amounted to an error, but both were plays Jennings should have made. 

Gators up 1-0 in the bottom of the first. 

— RC 

2:12 p.m.

After an emotional walk drawn by Jayda Coleman, the Sooners 2-3-4 hitters go quietly.

I'm strapped in for a really good game today.

— JH

2:06 p.m.

We are underway in OKC. And yes, Ryan NAILED the re-start time of 2:06 p.m.

He'll be insufferable for the next six months at least.

— JH

1:59 p.m.

Finally, we are here. 

First pitch between the Sooners and the Gators coming right around the corner. It was supposed to get rolling at 11 a.m., but the weather had other ideas.

— RC 

1:24 p.m.

The big question today for Oklahoma is who will start in the circle?

Patty Gasso is rolling with Nicole May.

Elsewhere, no Alynah Torres. Avery Hodge will start at second base. 

The rest of the lineup is as expected. Oklahoma is one win away from a fifth-straight WCWS Championship Series berth. 

Published |Modified
Ryan Chapman

RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is deputy editor at AllSooners and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

John E. Hoover

JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.