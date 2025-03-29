All Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso, OF Abigale Dayton and P Sam Landry's Tennessee Postgame

Watch as Sooners' coach Patty Gasso, outfielder Abigale Dayton and pitcher Sam Landry spoke to the media following OU's 5-2 loss to Tennessee on Friday.

Watch: Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso, Players Press Conference After Dropping Series Opener to Tennessee
NORMAN — Oklahoma fell 5-2 to Tennessee on Friday night.

Former Sooner Sophia Nugent hammered a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to put Tennessee in front, and after getting another insurance run, Volunteer ace Karlyn Pickens closed out the win in the ninth.

Oklahoma outfielder Abigale Dayton, who tied the game with a solo home run in the fifth inning, joined OU starting pitcher Sam Landry and coach Patty Gasso after the game to meet with the media.

Landry pitched all eight innings on Friday, throwing 141 total pitches. She allowed eight hits, five runs, three walks and hit a pair of batters while striking out two on the night.

Oklahoma went 4-for-14 at the plate with runners on, hit 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight on base.

It was the first home loss of the season for Oklahoma, and the first defeat at Love's Field since last year's Bedlam Series where Oklahoma State took two games off the Sooners in the final series of the 2024 regular season.

Oklahoma and Tennessee will resume the series on Saturday at Love's Field, and first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

