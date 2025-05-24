All Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso, Players’ Alabama Postgame Interview

Watch as Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso, outfielder Abby Dayton and pitcher Sam Landry spoke to the media following the Sooners’ 3-0 win over the Crimson Tide on Friday.

Ryan Chapman

NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso, outfielder Abby Dayton and pitcher Sam Landry spoke after the 2-seeded Sooners' 3-0 win over the 15-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide at Love's Field on Friday.

Kasidi Pickering opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the third inning, which brought home Dayton who had walked in the at-bat prior to Pickering stepping up to the plate.

The Sooners struck again in the fifth inning. Dayton led things off with a double, then true freshman Sydney Barker hammered a single to the gap in right-center field to bring Dayton home and extend the OU advantage to 3-0.

From there, Sam Landry finished the job.

She pitched seven shutout innings, allowing four hits, two walks and hitting one batter while striking out five Crimson Tide hitters.

The Sooners are one win away from the Women's College World Series. OU and Alabama will meet at 2 p.m., and the Crimson Tide need a win to extend their season.

Alabama dropped the first game of the regular season series between the two SEC foes before winning the final two games against the Sooners.

The Crimson Tide have also rallied from a Game 1 defeat to win the Super Regional and qualify for the WCWS in the program's last two trips to Oklahoma City.

You can also watch the press conference on YouTube.

