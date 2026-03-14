Oklahoma Rallies From Four Down Against Auburn to Take First SEC Series of the Year

NORMAN — Oklahoma trailed most of the day, but the Sooners found their best late.

Auburn responded to Friday’s loss at Love’s Field by racing out to a 5-1 lead on Saturday.

With the OU crowd looking for any momentum to latch onto, Abby Dayton delivered.

She doubled to start a two-run third inning, then she started the sixth off with another double in a tie game to bring energy back to Oklahoma’s dugout.

The Sooners proceeded to scratch across three runs in the sixth to help secure an 8-5 win.

Final Box Score | OU Stat

OU clinched its first conference series of the year with the victory as it improved to 27-2 (2-0 SEC) on the year. The Tigers fell to 19-9 (2-3) with the loss.

Auburn punished a pair of mistakes from Miali Guachino in the first two innings.

The OU starter walked Kylie Shaw to start the game, and Alyssa Hastings converted the free pass into two runs with a homer.

Guachino responded to fire three strikeouts after surrendering the homer, but a hit batter turned into another two-run blast in the second off Ma’Nia Womack’s bat.

Gabbie Garcia was able to get a run back for the Sooners with an RBI single in the bottom of the first, but a solo effort by AnnaLea Adams in the top of the third opened up a 5-1 advantage for the Tigers.

Dayton brought Love’s Field back to life in the bottom of the third.

She led the frame off with a double, which was her 12th extra-base hit of the season, to roll the lineup over.

Kasidi Pickering’s second hit of the day was a 240-foot homer to pull back within two.

Kendall Wells continued the rally with a two-out double, but a nice grab by Auburn third baseman Haven Roebuck prevented a Kai Minor screamer from becoming an RBI and sent the game to the fourth with the Tigers on top 5-3.

Neither offense found a breakthrough in the fourth, and OU introduced Allyssa Parker to the circle in the fifth.

She kept the Tigers off the board, which allowed the Sooners to take advantage of an Auburn blunder.

Wells got aboard with a one-out single, but that should have been all for OU in the fifth.

Kai Minor appeared as if she was going to fly out deep in right-center field, but neither outfielder was able to get a glove on the ball and it dropped onto the warning track for an RBI-triple.

With new life in the inning, first baseman Isabela Emerling tied the game with a bloop single as the proceedings headed to the sixth.

Parker worked around a pair of two-out baserunners to keep the game all square at 5-5, and OU’s offense got back to work.

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Dayton again doubled and Pickering drew a walk to put the pressure on Auburn.

Wells plated Dayton on a fielder’s choice after she swiped third to put OU up 6-5, and Garcia doubled to push the lead to two.

Oklahoma loaded the bases on a fielding error and a walk for Ailana Agbayani, and the second baseman watched four balls into the catcher’s glove to earn a free base and extend the lead to 8-5.

Barker grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the sixth to send Parker back out in the seventh to close out the win.

Shaw singled to lead off the seventh, but Parker battled back with three straight outs.

She allowed no runs on three hits in three innings of work, and Parker struck out three Auburn batters.

Guachino allowed five runs on four hits in four innings, and she struck out seven while allowing two walks.

The Sooners and the Tigers will close the series down at Love’s Field on Sunday at 12 p.m.