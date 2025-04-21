WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso, Players' Mississippi State Postgame Press Conference
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, pitcher Isabella Smith and catcher Isabela Emerling spoke to the media following the Sooners' double header against Mississippi State on Sunday.
OU erased a 4-0 Mississippi lead in both the first and second games of the double header, but eventually the Sooners asserted themselves to sweep the Bulldogs.
Smith pitched 4 1/3 innings in the day's first contest, then she passed the baton off to Sam Landry, who pitched a complete game in the series finale.
Emerling's go-ahead home run helped OU seal the victory in Game 2, but OU captain Nelly McEnroe-Marinas also had a nice outing. The redshirt freshman third baseman homered twice, which brings her total in conference up to nine long balls.
Now, the Sooners will turn their attention to their Red River Rivals.
Texas will be at Love's Field next weekend with the race for the SEC Regular Season Championship still wide open. The Longhorns took two of three from OU last year in Austin, but Gasso is excited to have Mike White's team back in front of the crimson and cream crowd at Love's Field.
You can also watch the postgame press conference on YouTube.