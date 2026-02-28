Oklahoma Keeps Rolling, Run Rules Sam Houston State Again

NORMAN — Oklahoma continued its excellent weekend on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 6 Sooners hit a trio of home runs and strung together nine hits to beat Sam Houston State 10-2 in five innings at Love’s Field.

Abby Dayton drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the fifth to walk the contest off.

OU improved to 17-2 with the win, and Sam Houston State fell to 13-8.

The victory was the Sooners’ 13th run-rule win of the year, and it marked the fourth such win of the weekend.

OU had a couple of close calls in the first inning, but it was Allyssa Parker who finally broke through in the second.

The freshman homered to center with one out, which was Parker’s eighth long ball of the young season.

Fellow freshman Kai Minor then put some pressure on Sam Houston’s defense.

She doubled with one out, then after Sydney Barker grounded out, Minor tried to steal third. Sam Houston overthrew the bag, bouncing the ball down the left field line to allow Minor to stroll home and put the Sooners up 2-0.

Catcher Kendall Wells then put another run on the board in the third inning.

She dropped a single into shallow center field, which gave Kasidi Pickering enough time to score from second.

Oklahoma pushed the game toward run-rule territory in the fourth.

Parker drew a leadoff walk, and two batters later, Sydney Barker wore a pitch on the inside corner to give the Sooners a pair of one-out baserunners.

Dayton cleared the bases with a double, then Pickering launched her eighth home run of the year to extend OU’s advantage to 7-0.

In the circle, Oklahoma starter Sydney Berzon worked around a pair of runners in the second inning, but she found herself in real trouble in the fifth.

Sam Houston State loaded the bases with a pair of singles and a walk, then Berzon dinged Jordan Peno to allow the first run of the day.

A sacrifice fly cut the lead to 7-2, and Patty Gasso swapped Berzon for Miali Guachino with one out and runners on first and second.

Berzon allowed four hits and two walks while also striking out two batters in 4 1/3 innings of work.

Guachino had to throw just one pitch to get out of the inning thanks to a spectacular play by shortstop Gabbie Garcia.

Garcia tracked Veronica Harrison’s contact deep into the hole, and in one motion, she was able to dive for the ball and turn and flip it over to OU second baseman Ailana Agbayani.

Agbayani got the out at second and had enough time to throw down to first to turn the double play and end the inning.

Wells instantly added to the lead with a 279-foot homer to right-center field, which was her 13th home run of the season.

Lexi McDaniel and Allyssa Parker followed up the Wells shot with singles to put enough runs on base necessary to walk the game off in the fifth.

Isabela Emerling loaded the bases with a walk to bring Sydney Barker up to bat. Barker herself drew a walk to pull the Sooners within one run of a run rule.

Dayton finished the game two at-bats later with her third RBI of the day.

The Sooners will take on Alabama State for the third time of the weekend at 5 p.m. to close out their work on Saturday.