WATCH: Oklahoma Softball Head Coach Patty Gasso's Pre-Bedlam Press Conference

Oklahoma softball head coach Patty Gasso spoke to the media ahead of this week's massive Bedlam series.

Watch as Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso's press conference ahead of this week's top 10 Bedlam battle. 

