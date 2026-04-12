What Records Will Fall Next to Oklahoma Freshman Kendall Wells?

Kendall Wells' first major contribution in the Red River Rivalry was historic.

The Oklahoma star's three-run homer in the top of the fifth on Saturday night not only fueled an OU win and series victory, but it set the NCAA home run record for a freshman.

The OU phenom has now blasted 31 long balls in 43 games, which moved her into eighth all time for a single season.

With 12 games remaining in the regular season and an entire postseason run ahead, Wells has plenty of time to chase down other major records.

Oklahoma's dugout celebrates Kendall Wells' home run against Kentucky at Love's Field. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Up first? Jocelyn Alo's program record.

College softball's Home Run Queen belted 34 home runs in two different seasons for the Sooners — 2021 and 2022 — to set the OU record for homers in a season.

Those two seasons are tied for third in a single-season in the NCAA's all time marks.

Miami (Ohio)'s Karli Spaid was the last person to truly chase the record.

She totaled 36 home runs in 58 games in 2024, falling one short of the record.

Nobody has ever been better than Laura Espinoza in 1995.

The Arizona star hit 37 home runs in 72 games, a mark that is under serious threat by Wells.

Oklahoma catcher Kendall Wells celebrates after drawing a walk against Kentucky at Love's Field. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Thirty-one of her 49 hits (63.3%) of her hits on the year have cleared the fence. When you add in her trio of doubles, that means that 69.4% of the freshman's hits have been extra-base hits. She's homered in 26 of the 41 games that she's played in this year.

Well's slugging percentage could also break some records.

After Saturday's showing, her slugging percentage is 1.133, which barely nudges out Lauren Chamberlain's 1.113 mark from 2013. Chamberlain's mark was second in program history, behind Alo's 1.212, and Chamberlain's season ranked sixth all-time. Georgia Tech's Jen Yee owns the NCAA record with a 1.270 mark in 2010, but UCLA's Megan Grant entered the weekend with a nation-leading 1.368 slugging percentage.

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All of this success comes as a bit of a surprise to Wells, who enters every game only trying to help her team pickup a victory.

"I think it's a little surreal. I don't really look at the stats that much," Wells told Sooners on SI last month. "... I honestly didn't even know the freshman record was 30 or the OU record was 34. I didn't know those were the records. So yeah, I mean, that would be cool but obviously not something I'm super focused on."

The quest for history will continue on Sunday at 1 p.m. as the No. 2 Sooners aim to sweep No. 4 Texas in Austin.