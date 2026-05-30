Oklahoma Legend Jocelyn Alo Was 'Proud' of the 'Fight' Kendall Wells Showed as a Freshman

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kendall Wells’ historic season made the freshman phenom new fans across the country.

She broke the SEC single-season home run record, the NCAA freshman home run record, Oklahoma’s single-season program record and her 39 home runs ended ahead of Laura Espinoza’s 37 homers that stood as the NCAA single-season record since 1995.

OU legend Jocelyn Alo Evans was among those who were impressed by Wells’ ability to hit the ground running as a freshman in the SEC.

“It’s super tough. But I give my props to Kendall,” she said during an interview on 107.7 The Franchise in Oklahoma City on Saturday. “I feel like when I came in on the scene, it was a much different time. Softball was still pretty popular, but not as popping as it is now, and she came in just guns blazing, ready to fire. And I’m just so proud of her and how she continued to fight through adversity.”

Alo hit 30 home runs herself, which previously stood as the freshman home run record alongside Lauren Chamberlain and Kelly Majam, so she knows exactly the kind of adversity that Wells faced as the season wore on.

Oklahoma catcher Kendall Wells celebrates after hitting a home run against Mississippi State in the Norman Super Regional at Love's Field. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

“I feel like she dealt with a little bit there, and just the amount of attention she was getting I’m sure is a lot to deal with for such a young person, too,” Alo said. “… So I feel like she handled it gracefully and definitely excited to see just what she continues to do in her career.”

Alo got to watch from a different perspective, too.

Miami (OH)’s Karli Spaid made a run at the single-season home run record in 2024, but she never really put Alo’s career home run record under threat.

Alo finished her decorated collegiate career with 122 long balls, but Wells was the first Sooner to put her program record under fire.

The OU legend was happy to see that it was a fellow Sooner who was able to best her freshman record.

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“No, it’s awesome one, that it’s staying in house, and two, that I think Lauren had said the same thing. If anyone was going to beat it, I would have wanted it to be a Sooner,” she said.

Following up on a record-setting campaign as a sophomore can be difficult, but Alo is excited to see how Wells attacks the 2027 season.

“It just goes to show how much the game is continuing to evolve year after year,” she said. “These girls come in just ready to go, and like I said, I’m just excited for Kendall to see what she does and what she continues to do.”