Where Does Oklahoma Stand in Rankings After Opening Weekend?

NORMAN — After winning three of four games to start the season, Oklahoma dropped one spot into a tie for No. 4 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I college softball poll, released Tuesday.

Texas Tech jumped up to No. 1 after a 6-0 start that included a win over Texas A&M, while defending champion Texas fell a spot after going 4-1 on the opening weekend. The Longhorns fell to Nebraska on Saturday.

Tennessee jumped the Sooners to move up to No. 3 after a 5-0 start that included a victory over Oregon.

OU is tied with Florida at No. 4, followed by UCLA, Florida State, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Alabama to round out the top 10.

Other SEC teams in the poll include No. 12 LSU, No. 16 South Carolina, No. 19 Mississippi State, No. 20 Georgia, and No. 21 Ole Miss.

The Sooners remained ahead of Florida in both the D1Softball and Softball America polls.

While the D1Softball poll has the same top three ahead of Oklahoma, Tennessee is at No. 2 in the Softball America poll ahead of Texas.

Other ranked OU opponents in this week's NFCA poll include No. 22 Duke, No. 25 Southeastern Louisiana. Oklahoma State was the first team out of the poll.

Arizona remained at No. 17 after dropping two of three to the Sooners while Arizona State, OU's other opponent last weekend, received votes.

Oklahoma outscored its opponents 35-19 in the first four games, with Nelly McEnroe-Marinas going 7 for 8 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs.

Gabbie Garcia hit four of the Sooners' 15 home runs, with two each from Allyssa Parker, Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering, and Kendall Wells.

On the pitching side, Audrey Lowry led the way, going 3-0 with a 0.47 ERA and six strikeouts over 15 innings. No other OU pitcher threw more than 4 1/3 innings.

The Sooners began the season No. 3 in all four major polls — the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll will be released later Tuesday.

The Sooners resume play against Montana at 11 a.m. Friday in the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico. They'll take on New Mexico at 2 p.m. the same day.