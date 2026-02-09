Oklahoma Pushing to Flip 2027 Wide Receiver Committed to Big 12 School

Benny Easter Jr. may be committed to Texas Tech, but that hasn’t prevented the Sooners from pursuing him.

Easter, a consensus 4-star wide receiver in the Class of 2027, announced that he received an offer from OU on Monday.

A native of Humble, TX, Easter is listed at 6-2 and 190 pounds. In 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2027 class, Easter is ranked as the No. 136 overall player and the No. 20 wideout.

As a junior at Summer Creek High School in 2025, Easter caught 89 passes for 1,309 yards and 18 touchdowns. His stellar junior campaign followed his impressive 2024 season in which he registered 987 yards and 12 touchdowns on 46 catches.

Easter pledged with the Red Raiders on Nov. 20, just nine days after they sent him an offer. At that point, Texas Tech was one of only a handful of Power Four programs to have offered Easter, along with Kansas, Houston and Oklahoma State.

Since Easter’s commitment, the wide receiver has earned offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Texas, Arkansas and Ohio State in addition to the Sooners.

OU caps off 2026 class with DB commit

Though Easter is the only player who earned an OU offer over the last week, the Sooners did make one final move on Tuesday, which marked National Signing Day.

The Sooners announced the signing of defensive back Lebron Bauer.

Bauer played at Texas high school football power Allen High School, where Kyler Murray and several other current NFL players attended.

Bauer was a consensus 3-star prospect in the Class of 2026, and he is listed at 5-11 and 165 pounds. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Arizona State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and a handful of other major programs.

With Bauer’s addition to the class, OU signed 25 players from the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Sooners’ class is ranked No. 15 nationally in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings.

Local blue-chip prospect visits Norman

Class of 2027 athlete Gabriel Osborne Jr. took an unofficial visit to OU last week.

On X (formerly Twitter), Osborne raved about his time in Norman.

“Thank you to the entire football staff for greeting me and my guests as we walked in,” Osborne said in the post. “Definitely a first-class experience. Can’t wait to come watch a spring practice soon.”

Standing 6-2 and weighing 180 pounds, Osborne is a consensus 4-star recruit. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 76 overall player and No. 3 recruit from Oklahoma in the 2027 class.

Osborne is a native of Mustang, OK, and primarily plays cornerback. As a junior in 2025, Osborne logged 65 total tackles, 44 solo tackles, 10 pass breakups, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Other major programs that have offered Osborne include Texas A&M, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas and Texas Tech.