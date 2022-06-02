Why Jordy Bahl's Return vs. Northwestern is Oklahoma's 'Biggest Victory' This Season

Though her return was brief, any sign of Jordy Bahl on the mound is a good sign for the Sooners.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Finally.

Star freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl made her much-anticipated return to game action on Thursday, finishing the job by recording the final out in Oklahoma’s 13-2 win over Northwestern.

The Papillion, NE, product hadn’t seen game action for the Sooners since May 6, when she pitched 1 2/3 innings against Oklahoma State. Her status for the postseason had been in limbo for the past few weeks, leaving Oklahoma wondering if her services would be available during the Women's College World Series.

With the Sooners missing their ace, making it through the gauntlet of Oklahoma City with two pitchers seemed daunting. Seeing her back on the mound was an encouraging sign for the team moving forward.

Though Bahl is officially back, she pitched just 11 times in relief duty. She came in with two outs already on the board, leaving little work to do. She allowed two hits and one run late in the seventh inning before securing the final out.

Bahl came into the game after a dominating performance from starter Hope Trautwein, who allowed just one run with seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

"It's huge for us and Jordy works her butt off," Trautwein said. "The setback is not really a setback for her ... and for her in this game, to close out, it was huge for our team."

Sooners head coach Patty Gasso said during the week that Bahl would return, but the staff was unsure just how much she would pitch. If Thursday is a sign of what’s to come, though, OU fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

It’s easy to see why Gasso and the Sooners were eager to get Bahl back in the lineup after her impressive 2021-22 season. She was named the NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year, Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year.

"Jordy is made differently," Gasso said. "People see that, and that's why people like it. You like the way she moves around, you like her enthusiasm. You like the way she rips her mask off when she gets what she wants. She's very athletic, and she is extremely focused. To see her doing what she's doing today is the biggest victory that we've had thus far this season."

Before her close against Northwestern, Bahl held a 0.95 ERA, recording 199 strikeouts compared to just 29 walks.

In the wake of her absence, OU’s pitching staff did just fine, allowing just four total runs throughout the NCAA Tournament. Trautwein and sophomore Nicole May led the Sooners to five straight postseason wins.

With the competition ramping up in Oklahoma City, the Sooners finally have an important piece of the puzzle back in the equation. Having Bahl down the stretch could prove to be the difference maker for Oklahoma.

"I really wanted her to feel this atmosphere especially going into Saturday," Gasso said. "It's really thinking ahead and strategizing with a young lady who has been dying to get on this mound and struggling through it. To give her that opportunity was gold, and our team responded to it."