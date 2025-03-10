For Oklahoma DL Offer Asher Ghioto, a Dream has Already Become a Reality
Most athletes that just finished their freshman season of high school football are just happy that they survived the season and are ready to finish the rest of their first year.
But for Asher Ghioto, his freshman year has held a lot more than the typical issues of finding where your classes are and adjusting to high school life.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Ghioto finished his freshman season at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, FL, with 66 tackles and 21 tackles for loss. He also had 15 quarterback hits and seven sacks. His performance along the defensive line helped lead the Bulldogs to a 10-2 record in 2024.
Recruiting interest in Ghioto really began to pick up in the weeks following the new year after he received offers from Alabama, Miami and Texas A&M within a two-week time frame. Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and others have also offered. Oklahoma made its scholarship offer on Feb. 19, and he has been on the Sooners' radar ever since.
"It felt amazing to receive the offer," Ghioto told Sooners on SI. "This was one of my dream offers, knowing how well they teach their defensive line and how not only physically but mentally ready they are when they leave Oklahoma."
Even though it is still early in the recruiting process, Ghioto understands how much of an honor it truly is to be in his position.
"It's definitely a blessing getting this attention early on," he said. "I feel like it gives me a lot of time to really see how everything works and get a feel for every one of the programs that come my way."
Ghioto said he had only spoken with a couple members of the coaching staff heading into last weekend's "Future Freaks" recruiting event in Norman. But he was excited to grow his relationship with them and meet the other defensive coaches.
"Some of the coaches I already have a relationship with are defensive line coach Todd Bates and defensive analyst Xavier Brewer. Coach Brewer is from Jacksonville and I have known him for quite a while, and Coach Bates I have talked to recently and he sounds like an amazing leader," Ghioto said.
There are many different things he was looking forward to last weekend, but one aspect stood out above the rest.
"I am looking forward to building a relationship with the staff and coaches there," Ghioto said. "I'm excited to see the way everything is ran there and even more excited to learn more about the program."
The recent group of defensive linemen and defensive players who have made their way to the NFL have made a lasting impact that shows prospects like Ghioto that coming to Oklahoma can get you to the next level.
"I feel the most interesting and best thing about the program from my perspective is how NFL-ready the players are out of college," he said, adding that OU's defensive line alumni in the NFL "is really a standout thing for me."
Ghioto described himself as a player with clarity.
"I am the type of player that wants to win," he said. "I am aggressive, smart and want to come in with a mindset that I fear no one but God."
As a high school freshman, Ghioto has a lot of time to decide where he would like to play his college career. But he already has goals in mind of things he would like to accomplish before his high school career is over.
"My goals going forward are to become the best leader and role model for the people around me," he said.