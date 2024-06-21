All Sooners

Notable Recruits at Day Five of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Football Camp

After a solid group of high school prospects made the trek to Norman for the first four days of the Brent Venables Football Camp, the final session featured another impressive list of attendees.

NORMAN — Thursday marked the fifth and final session of this year's annual Brent Venables Football Camp.

A major recruiting event for Oklahoma, the five camp dates are an opportunity for the Sooners' coaching staff to see prospects they have interest in compete against other talented recruits. The camps also allow the staff to coach these prospects hands on and see how they interact with the the team's personnel.

With a handful of players who had already been offered by the Sooners and a few more who picked up offers after camp all in attendance, there are plenty of names to know from Thursday's session.

OU offers

4-star Norman North (OK) 2026 WR Mason James

3-star Iowa Colony (TX) 2026 WR Jayden Warren

3-star Liberty (AZ) 2026 LB Hudson Dunn

Booker T Washington (OK) 2027 DL Joseph Graves

Ridgeline (UT) 2027 DE Krew Jones

Best of the rest

A.D.R.A.O International School (Nigeria) 2025 DE George Okorie

NFL Academy (England) 2025 DE Jadiel Wahab

Millwood (OK) 2025 WR Xzavier Thompson

Edmond Memorial (OK) 2025 WR Billy McDown

Choctaw (OK) 2025 WR Deshawn Smith

Wagoner (OK) 2025 WR Anthony Coleman

Allen (TX) 2025 WR Julius Baker

MacArthur (TX) 2025 TE Connor Martin

Sapulpa (OK) 2025 RB Rashaud Reynolds

Hugo (OK) 2025 OL Connor Frazier

4-star Forney (TX) 2026 QB Nelson Peterson Jr.

4-star Salina Central (KS) 2026 OL Kaden Snyder

3-star Killeen Shoemaker (TX) 2026 OL Troy Pless

3-star Lawrence Free State (KS) 2026 OL Braden Wilmes

3-star Inglewood (CA) 2026 RB Victor Santino

3-star Arvada West (CO) 2026 LB Jaxon Pyatt

Millwood (OK) 2026 QB CJ Turnbull

Pampa (TX) 2026 QB Clayton Ward

AIK Amerikansk (Sweden) 2026 TE Gustaf Henriks Ras

Ada (OK) 2026 RB Caron Richardson

Jenks (OK) 2026 ATH Malakai Dillard

Mesquite Horn (TX) 2026 DB Alonzo Welch

Durant (OK) 2026 DB Holdan Robinson

Cherry Creek (CO) 2026 OL Oliver Miller

Janesville Parker (WI) 2026 OL Gavin Meier

Broomfield (CO) 2026 OL Isaiah Garcia-Perez

V.R. Eaton (TX) 2026 DL Alijah Lash

Stillwater (OK) 2026 DL Nehemiah Kolone

Southmoore (OK) 2026 DL Nakwaine Carter

Buffalo (MN) 2026 DL Hans Pederson

Beloit (KS) 2026 DL Brody Litton

Nixa (MO) 2027 QB Adam McKnight

Atascocita (TX) 2027 DB Trenton Blaylock

Odessa Permian (TX) 2027 DB Caleb Cruz

Northwest Rankin (MS) 2027 WR Deshawn Dillon

San Antonio Johnson (TX) 2027 WR Bryson Thompson

Tuttle (OK) 2027 WR Jalen Lane

Tuttle (OK) 2027 WR Jordan Lane

Argyle (TX) 2027 WR Julian Caldwell

Iola-Scandinavia (WI) 2027 TE Korz Loken

Springtown (TX) 2027 TE Hayden Murrell

Pulaski County (KY) 2027 OL Brady Hull

St. Pius X (MO) 2027 OL Kyler Kuhn

Broken Arrow (OK) 2027 OL Kason Isham

Junction City (KS) 2027 LB Marcus Boganowski

Springtown (TX) 2027 LB Rome Ewell

Cedar Hill (TX) 2027 DL Jalen Price

Jenks (OK) 2027 ATH Kailib Dillard

Denton Ryan (TX) 2028 QB Carter Zingelmann

Norman North (OK) 2028 QB Nash Henry

Stillwater (OK) 2028 WR David Thomas

Lawton MacArthur (OK) 2028 WR Jaden Huff

Melissa (TX) 2028 RB Jeremiah Tabor

Randall Sweet

RANDALL SWEET

Randall is a recruiting analyst and staff writer at AllSooners focusing primarily on OU Football and the recruiting trail. Working as a journalist, Randall has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and high school sports across the state. A 2022 University of Oklahoma graduate, Randall hails from Lubbock, TX. While in college, Sweet wrote for the OU Daily in addition to working with Sooner Sports Pad and OU Nightly. Following his time at OU, Sweet served as the Communications Coordinator at Visit Oklahoma City before leaving to join the team at AllSooners. The West Texas native has bylines in the Norman Transcript and is a Staff Writer for Inside the Thunder. Randall holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK. 

