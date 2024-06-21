Notable Recruits at Day Five of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Football Camp
NORMAN — Thursday marked the fifth and final session of this year's annual Brent Venables Football Camp.
A major recruiting event for Oklahoma, the five camp dates are an opportunity for the Sooners' coaching staff to see prospects they have interest in compete against other talented recruits. The camps also allow the staff to coach these prospects hands on and see how they interact with the the team's personnel.
With a handful of players who had already been offered by the Sooners and a few more who picked up offers after camp all in attendance, there are plenty of names to know from Thursday's session.
OU offers
4-star Norman North (OK) 2026 WR Mason James
3-star Iowa Colony (TX) 2026 WR Jayden Warren
3-star Liberty (AZ) 2026 LB Hudson Dunn
Booker T Washington (OK) 2027 DL Joseph Graves
Ridgeline (UT) 2027 DE Krew Jones
Best of the rest
A.D.R.A.O International School (Nigeria) 2025 DE George Okorie
NFL Academy (England) 2025 DE Jadiel Wahab
Millwood (OK) 2025 WR Xzavier Thompson
Edmond Memorial (OK) 2025 WR Billy McDown
Choctaw (OK) 2025 WR Deshawn Smith
Wagoner (OK) 2025 WR Anthony Coleman
Allen (TX) 2025 WR Julius Baker
MacArthur (TX) 2025 TE Connor Martin
Sapulpa (OK) 2025 RB Rashaud Reynolds
Hugo (OK) 2025 OL Connor Frazier
4-star Forney (TX) 2026 QB Nelson Peterson Jr.
4-star Salina Central (KS) 2026 OL Kaden Snyder
3-star Killeen Shoemaker (TX) 2026 OL Troy Pless
3-star Lawrence Free State (KS) 2026 OL Braden Wilmes
3-star Inglewood (CA) 2026 RB Victor Santino
3-star Arvada West (CO) 2026 LB Jaxon Pyatt
Millwood (OK) 2026 QB CJ Turnbull
Pampa (TX) 2026 QB Clayton Ward
AIK Amerikansk (Sweden) 2026 TE Gustaf Henriks Ras
Ada (OK) 2026 RB Caron Richardson
Jenks (OK) 2026 ATH Malakai Dillard
Mesquite Horn (TX) 2026 DB Alonzo Welch
Durant (OK) 2026 DB Holdan Robinson
Cherry Creek (CO) 2026 OL Oliver Miller
Janesville Parker (WI) 2026 OL Gavin Meier
Broomfield (CO) 2026 OL Isaiah Garcia-Perez
V.R. Eaton (TX) 2026 DL Alijah Lash
Stillwater (OK) 2026 DL Nehemiah Kolone
Southmoore (OK) 2026 DL Nakwaine Carter
Buffalo (MN) 2026 DL Hans Pederson
Beloit (KS) 2026 DL Brody Litton
Nixa (MO) 2027 QB Adam McKnight
Atascocita (TX) 2027 DB Trenton Blaylock
Odessa Permian (TX) 2027 DB Caleb Cruz
Northwest Rankin (MS) 2027 WR Deshawn Dillon
San Antonio Johnson (TX) 2027 WR Bryson Thompson
Tuttle (OK) 2027 WR Jalen Lane
Tuttle (OK) 2027 WR Jordan Lane
Argyle (TX) 2027 WR Julian Caldwell
Iola-Scandinavia (WI) 2027 TE Korz Loken
Springtown (TX) 2027 TE Hayden Murrell
Pulaski County (KY) 2027 OL Brady Hull
St. Pius X (MO) 2027 OL Kyler Kuhn
Broken Arrow (OK) 2027 OL Kason Isham
Junction City (KS) 2027 LB Marcus Boganowski
Springtown (TX) 2027 LB Rome Ewell
Cedar Hill (TX) 2027 DL Jalen Price
Jenks (OK) 2027 ATH Kailib Dillard
Denton Ryan (TX) 2028 QB Carter Zingelmann
Norman North (OK) 2028 QB Nash Henry
Stillwater (OK) 2028 WR David Thomas
Lawton MacArthur (OK) 2028 WR Jaden Huff
Melissa (TX) 2028 RB Jeremiah Tabor