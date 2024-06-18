Top Performers from Day Four of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Football Camp
Tuesday marked the fourth session of the 2024 Brent Venables Football Camp, an annual event hosted on Oklahoma's campus in Norman.
Each day, a number of talented prospects attend camp with an OU offer already in hand or in hopes of earning a look from the Sooners' coaching staff. While the fourth session was slightly smaller than some of the other camp dates so far this summer, there was still a handful of players who shined in drills and one-on-one reps.
The morning period, which features trench players on both sides of the ball, was headlined by a pair of 2027 offensive lineman.
Maxwell Hiller, a standout tackle from Coatesville (PA), was the first player to pick up an offer from Bill Bedenbaugh and company following an impressive showing by the rising sophomore. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, Hiller has ideal size and displayed great strength and a strong punch on Thursday.
In one-on-one drills, Hiller won nearly every rep while taking snaps on the interior and at tackle. Coming into the day, Hiller already held offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and others.
Jake Hildebrand, a 2027 offensive tackle from Basha (AZ), also received an offer from Bedenbaugh after a strong showing in Norman.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, Hildebrand has a long, lean frame that is ideal for an offensive tackle at his age. With his length, the rising sophomore was able to fend off defensive lineman in one-on-one drills while showing good footwork for a player of his size.
Coming into Tuesday's session, Hildebrand held offers from Florida State, Texas A&M, Baylor, Arizona and others.
On the defensive line, Providence Christian Academy (GA) 2027 defensive lineman Segun Alexander had multiple eye-catching reps in one-on-one drills. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, the rising sophomore has notable strength, a good frame and an impressive motor.
Alexander picked up his first offer from Austin Peay earlier this month.
Windsor (CO) 2026 defensive lineman John Stephens was also solid in one-on-one drills, getting into the backfield multiple times against talented offensive lineman.
In the afternoon session, which featured skill position players, 4-star Queen Creek (AZ) quarterback Tait Reynolds garnered plenty of attention from the OU staff and media members.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, Reynolds has good size for a young quarterback and threw passes with impressive velocity during QB drills. Rated the No. 254 overall prospect and No. 16 QB in the 2026 recruiting class, Reynolds is the Sooners' third 2026 quarterback offer to attend one of the camp sessions this summer.
Working out with the running back group, Katy (TX) athlete Myson Johnson-Cook was one of the most impressive prospects in attendance on Thursday. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, the rising sophomore has great size for a 2027 prospect yet still moves well and is able to make quick cuts.
Johnson-Cook also proved to be a good receiver, winning one-on-one routes against linebackers and defensive backs. After spending his freshman season in Illinois, Johnson-Cook holds offers from Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Penn State and others.
In the defensive backfield, 4-star Emerson (TX) cornerback Maliek Hawkins and Austin LBJ (TX) 2026 safety Yahiem Riley dominated against Thursday's group of wide receivers. Hawkins, who also attended last Thursday's camp, was once again physical and aggressive with opposing wideouts.
The OU commit used his strength to jam pass catchers and prevent them from getting out of their breaks quickly.
Riley displayed great athleticism, leaping in the air to knock passes away and staying stride for stride with receivers downfield. The rising junior who holds offers from Texas Tech, Arizona State and others even grabbed an interception during one-on-one drills.
At wide receiver, Bixby (OK) standout Blake Hogshooter had another impressive performance after a good outing at the Brent Venables Camp last summer. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Hogshooter has great size for a wideout and is surprisingly agile for someone who is so tall.
With solid speed in his arsenal as well, the Spartans' star pass catcher has racked up offers from North Texas, Texas State, Air Force and others.