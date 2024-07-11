All Sooners

Oklahoma 4-star DL Target Floyd Boucard Reveals Top Four Schools

The Sooners made the cut for one of their top remaining defensive line targets in the 2025 recruiting class on Thursday.

Randall Sweet

2025 DL Floyd Boucard
2025 DL Floyd Boucard / Floyd Boucard via Instagram
On Thursday, 4-star Miami Central (FL) defensive lineman Floyd Boucard revealed his top four schools.

The rising senior d-lineman will choose between Alabama, USC, Miami and Oklahoma on Saturday, July 20. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 308 pounds, Boucard is rated the No. 17 interior defender in the nation, according to Rivals.

Despite being a coveted prospect, Boucard is still relatively new to football after growing up as a hockey player in Canada. As a junior at Mobile Christian (AL) in 2023, the athletic trench player blossomed into a star football player and started to pick up traction on the recruiting trail.

Boucard tallied 85 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 11 sacks while leading the Leopards to a state title last season. Following his junior year, the talented d-line prospect moved to Miami Central, which was ranked as the No. 2 program in the state of Florida over the past 20 years by MaxPreps.

Boucard was originally offered by Brent Venables and company in early February, more than a month before the Trojans or Hurricanes extended an offer to the talented d-lineman.

While USC is believed to be the leader for Boucard, according to predictions from recruiting analysts at 247Sports and On3, the big-time defensive recruit took an official visit to Norman in June and seems to have a good relationship with Todd Bates.

Additionally, Boucard seems to have developed a bond with OU freshman defensive linemen David Stone and Jayden Jackson, taking photos with the former IMG Academy (FL) stars during his official visit.

Floyd Boucard, David Stone, Jayden Jackson
2025 DL Floyd Boucard (middle) with Jayden Jackson (left) and David Stone (right) / Floyd Boucard via Instagram

If Bates is able to land a commitment from Boucard next Saturday, it would be a huge addition to the Sooners' 2025 defensive line class that already features 4-star Weatherford (OK) edge rusher CJ Nickson, 4-star Dr. Henry Wise (MD) d-lineman Trent Wilson, 3-star Lee's Summit North (MO) interior defensive lineman Ka'Mori Moore and 3-star Wagoner (OK) edge rusher Alexander Shieldnight.

