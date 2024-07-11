Oklahoma 4-star DL Target Floyd Boucard Reveals Top Four Schools
On Thursday, 4-star Miami Central (FL) defensive lineman Floyd Boucard revealed his top four schools.
The rising senior d-lineman will choose between Alabama, USC, Miami and Oklahoma on Saturday, July 20. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 308 pounds, Boucard is rated the No. 17 interior defender in the nation, according to Rivals.
Despite being a coveted prospect, Boucard is still relatively new to football after growing up as a hockey player in Canada. As a junior at Mobile Christian (AL) in 2023, the athletic trench player blossomed into a star football player and started to pick up traction on the recruiting trail.
Boucard tallied 85 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 11 sacks while leading the Leopards to a state title last season. Following his junior year, the talented d-line prospect moved to Miami Central, which was ranked as the No. 2 program in the state of Florida over the past 20 years by MaxPreps.
Boucard was originally offered by Brent Venables and company in early February, more than a month before the Trojans or Hurricanes extended an offer to the talented d-lineman.
While USC is believed to be the leader for Boucard, according to predictions from recruiting analysts at 247Sports and On3, the big-time defensive recruit took an official visit to Norman in June and seems to have a good relationship with Todd Bates.
Additionally, Boucard seems to have developed a bond with OU freshman defensive linemen David Stone and Jayden Jackson, taking photos with the former IMG Academy (FL) stars during his official visit.
If Bates is able to land a commitment from Boucard next Saturday, it would be a huge addition to the Sooners' 2025 defensive line class that already features 4-star Weatherford (OK) edge rusher CJ Nickson, 4-star Dr. Henry Wise (MD) d-lineman Trent Wilson, 3-star Lee's Summit North (MO) interior defensive lineman Ka'Mori Moore and 3-star Wagoner (OK) edge rusher Alexander Shieldnight.