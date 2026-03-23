Three Burning Questions for Oklahoma’s Offense Entering Spring Practice

As Oklahoma prepares to return to the practice field this week, Sooners on SI took a look at the biggest equations facing Ben Arbuckle’s offense this offseason.

Can John Mateer Take a Step Forward?

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer in the tunnel before the Sooners' contest with Tennessee. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The hand injury derailed John Mateer’s first season in Norman, but the high’s and low’s of the full Mateer experience were evident even before his hand colliding with a helmet against Auburn.

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There’s plenty of precedent for improvement at the quarterback position in the second year of action in the SEC.

Even without an injury, stepping up from playing Washington State’s makeshift schedule was always going to be a massive adjustment for both Mateer and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.

Mateer now has an entire offseason to fine tune his game with a year in the SEC film to learn from, and spring ball will represent his first major chance to put those improvements into action.

Will Oklahoma’s Rushing Attack Get Back Online?

Oklahoma running back Xavier Robinson runs for a touchdown against Ole Miss. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Brent Venables has pulled no punches when reflecting on last year’s “pathetic” rushing efforts.

Getting Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock healthy again is an easy first step to re-establish the run.

Upgrading from DeMarco Murray, someone who recruited well but struggled to develop running backs, to Deland McCullough, a coach known for development at both the college and pro levels, at running backs coach should also help greatly.

But perhaps the biggest improvements will be from those tasked with opening up the holes for Robinson, Blaylock, freshmen Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker and Colorado State transfer Lloyd Avant.

Another year of physical development for underclassmen Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Heath Ozaeta should do wonders for the play up front, and the Sooners appear to finally have a tight end group that can be difference-makers as blockers as opposed to massive liabilities.

Bill Bedenbaugh and new tight ends coach Jason Witten appear to have groups that are ready to take on the SEC, which should result in big gains in the Sooners’ third trip through the league.

Is Trell Harris Going to be a Better Fit Alongside Isaiah Sategna?

Trell Harris stretches out in an attempt to make a catch against Duke. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

OU general manager Jim Nagy chose his words carefully a couple of weeks ago.

“We needed to get some playmakers on the outside," Nagy said. "You know, I’m a huge Deion Burks fan, but Deion’s probably more of an inside player, but that was kind of Isaiah (Sategna's) spot."

Burks showed up on two of the biggest stages last season — against Michigan and in the College Football Playoff — but he and Sategna ended up taking turns as opposed to complementing each other in 2025.

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OU had that in mind as it added to its receivers room this past offseason.

On paper, Trell Harris can be a dynamic weapon on the outside, while Sategna hopes to build on his career year.

Texas transfer Parker Livingstone also adds another physical outside threat, which should give the Sooners a more harmonious set of weapons for Mateer.