Oklahoma QB Commit Jaden O'Neal Set for Multiple Visits This Week
Jaden O'Neal has been committed to Oklahoma for 10 months now.
It has always seemed that the bond between O'Neal and Oklahoma was a good one, but with another rising star extremely interested in the Sooners and other schools contuinuing to pursue O'Neal, the 4-star quarterback prospect definitely seems to be still shopping around.
A couple of weeks after making a trip to Athens to visit Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, O'Neal is headed back to the deep south for two more visits this week.
According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, O'Neal will visit Florida State on April 3 and Auburn on April 5.
Last season O'Neal threw for nearly 1,800 yards and had 16 touchdown passes at Narbonne, CA. He also had 122 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Rivals ranks him as the No. 9 overall quarterback prospect in the country.
And yet, O'Neal and his family recently moved to the Sooner State from California and the plan at the moment is to spend his senior season as a Mustang Bronco.
O'Neal competed at the Elite 11 Regionals in Austin, TX in late March, and while there told OU Insider's Parker Thune he was continuing to develop relationships with Brent Venables and other OU coaches and said he doesn't want to get caught up "trying to chase the bag."
O'Neal told Thune two weeks ago that he was planning to visit the Seminoles and Tigers this week.
Thursday's news came as Oklahoma's recruitment of QB Bowe Bentley has grown exponentially over the last few months. The Celina, TX, product has risen quickly up recruiting rankings and is down to his final three programs: Oklahoma, LSU and Georgia.
Bentley led Celina to an undefeated season and a state championship in 2024.
Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle has shown interest in both quarterbacks and OU is willing to bring in two QB prospects for the second year in a row.
In the 2026 class, OU has four prospecs committed currently: O'Neal, 4-star wide receiver Daniel Odom, 4-star tight end Ryder Mix and 3-star offensive lineman Will Conroy.