OU Recruiting: Oklahoma Adds OL Sean Hutton to 2025 Class
On Wednesday, Lewisville (TX) center Sean Hutton announced his commitment to Oklahoma.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, Hutton was originally offered a preferred walk-on spot in April during a visit to Norman. After picking up his PWO offer, Hutton visited campus again in early May and late June.
The rising senior chose OU over PWO offers from Texas and Texas A&M and a scholarship offer from Mississippi Valley State, the same program that produced NFL Hall of Famers Deacon Jones and Jerry Rice.
Hutton joins 3-star Melissa (TX) offensive lineman Owen Hollenbeck on the interior and 4-star Bridgeland (TX) tackle Ryan Fodje in Bill Bedenbaugh's 2025 offensive line group, giving Brent Venables' team a solid unit with multiple targets still set to make their decision.
For those who know Hutton, the commitment came as no surprise.
The Farmers' star is a Sooner legacy and grew up an Oklahoma fan thanks to his father, who went to OU. Two of the Sooners' recent commits, 4-star 2026 tight end Ryder Mix and now Hutton, both have parents who attended the university.
In addition to Hutton adding another experienced, hard working, talented o-lineman to the mix, his pledge is also important for another reason. The standout center is close friends with his high school teammate and 5-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi.
In 2023, the two were teammates with former 4-star recruit and Under Armour All-American Jaydan Hardy, who is a freshman safety on Oklahoma's football team.
Hutton's commitment came during another trip to campus, and just one week after Fasusi took his official visit to Oklahoma. With one of Fasusi's closest friends now on board in OU's 2025 class and the 5-star offensive lineman's previous relationship with Bedenbaugh, the Sooners should have a real chance to land one of the best offensive linemen in the nation.