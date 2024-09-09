OU Recruiting: Top Performances from Oklahoma Commits in Week 2
While Oklahoma fans may not be happy with the OU's performance in Week 2 against Houston, the Sooner faithful can at least take solace in the performances of the team's upcoming recruits.
In Oklahoma, 4-star Carl Albert (OK) defensive back Trystan Haynes and 4-star athlete Trynae Washington helped lead the Titans to a 48-0 victory over Midwest City (OK).
The two played well in coverage, preventing the Bombers from taking any shots downfield. On offense, Haynes caught a touchdown to cap off the blowout win.
For Checotah (OK), 4-star wideout Elijah Thomas notched a huge performance, tallying five catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns. A phenomenal athlete with good speed, strength, explosiveness and size, Thomas is rated the No. 132 overall prospect and No. 17 wide receiver in the nation, accord to On3's industry ranking.
In Texas, 4-star Atascocita (TX) running back Tory Blaylock recorded two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles pull away from Katy (TX). Blaylock is rated the No. 11 running back in the nation, according to Rivals.
Elsewhere in the Houston area, Courtlan Guillory and Klein Oak grabbed a 24-21 victory over Cypress Falls (TX).
While Guillory notched a few highlight reel plays, freshman running back and OU offer Micah Rhodes stole the show on Friday night. The 2028 prospect carried the ball 31 times for 241 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Rhodes works with renowned Houston skills trainer Jarrett Bailey, who also trains OU wide receiver Zion Kearney, and will be in Norman for the Sooners' matchup against Tennessee.
In Dallas, 4-star wideout Gracen Harris put on a show for Ennis (TX), racking up over 200 yards from scrimmage and three scores. Despite Harris' huge performance, the Lions lost to Midlothian (TX) and Oklahoma o-line offer Noah Best, who was in Norman the following day.
A speedy wideout who is set to play football and baseball for the Sooners, Harris was one of OU's first commits in the 2025 cycle.
Emmanuel Choice also caught a touchdown for Lancaster (TX) in a game against defending state champion Aledo (TX), using his size to rise over a defender and pluck the ball out of the air.
Even Emerson (TX) 4-star cornerback Maliek Hawkins got in on the scoring action Friday night, returning a blocked punt for a touchdown in the Mavericks victory over Reedy (TX).
In the 2026 recruiting class, 4-star quarterback Jaden O'Neal put up a valiant effort in a Narbonne (CA) loss, throwing for 232 yards and one touchdown. The scoring strike, however, came from 50 yards out, showcasing O'Neal's strong arm and big-play ability.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, O'Neal is rated the No. 56 overall prospect and No. 4 quarterback in the nation, according to Rivals.
In San Antonio, Cibolo Steele (TX) 4-star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. earned Offensive Player of the Game honors from a local TV station after an impressive performance that saw him open the second half with a 92-yard rushing touchdown.