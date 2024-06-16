Sunday Offering: 4-star TE Ryder Mix Weekend Pledge Rounds Out Busy Week for Oklahoma
With the summer in full swing, Oklahoma has had a very busy stretch on the recruiting trail.
Last week, the Sooners extended nearly 20 scholarship offers at the first two sessions of the Brent Venables Football Camp in addition to a group of talented prospects in town for recriuting visits.
This week, OU handed out a few more offers at the third session of camp and played host to an even larger visitor list over the weekend. With a number of high profile recruits on campus, a handful of scholarship offers going out and one prospect releasing his top schools list, it was a busy week for Oklahoma's recruiting staff.
Commitment
On Saturday afternoon, 4-star Lone Star (TX) tight end Ryder Mix announced his commitment to Joe Jon Finley and company.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Mix is rated one of the top 200 players and top 10 tight ends in the 2025 recruiting class according to On3. The rising junior was recently in Norman for Thursday's session of the Brent Venables Football Camp, where Mix performed very well in drills and in one-on-one reps.
The Frisco, TX, product is the son of a former OU baseball player and picked the Sooners over Ohio State, Texas A&M, Michigan, Florida, LSU and many others.
Mix joins 4-star Cibolo Steele (TX) running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. in Oklahoma's 2026 recruiting class as the only two prospects to commit to the Sooners thus far in the upcoming cycle.
Top Schools
On Wednesday, 4-star Skyridge (UT) interior offensive lineman Darius Afalava announced his top four schools.
Oklahoma, Washington, Utah and Michigan State made the cut for the talented interior offensive lineman who took an official visit to Norman last weekend.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Afalava is rated the No. 25 interior offensive lineman and No. 230 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, according to Rivals. If Bill Bedenbaugh and company are able to land the Lehi, UT, product, Afalava would join 4-star Bridgeland (TX) offensive tackle Ryan Fodje and 3-star Melissa (TX) interior offensive lineman Owen Hollenbeck in the Sooners' 2025 class.
Afalava also visited Norman for OU's spring game in April.
Offers
Brent Venables and company also extended a large handful of scholarship offers this week, starting with 5-star wide receiver Calvin Russell on Tuesday.
Hailing from Opa Locka, FL, Russell is rated the No. 5 overall player and No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class. Listed at 6-foot-5, Russell is also a standout on the basketball court.
The same day, Oklahoma extended an offer to 2027 South Oak Cliff (TX) offensive lineman Cortavious Tisaby. Tisaby's offer comes just a few days after the Dallas product was in Norman for the second session of the Brent Venables Football Camp, where Tisaby had a solid showing.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds heading into his sophomore season, the Bears' standout already has great size and length.
On Wednesday, the Sooners extended a preffered walk-on offer to Argyle (TX) defender Devon Owen. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Owen played safety and linebacker for Eagles but is being recruited by OU to play defensive back.
A 2024 prospect, Owen had previously committed and signed to play football at Emporia State in Emporia, KS.
On Thursday, Brandon Hall and company offered 2026 Ridge Point (TX) safety Jermaine Santana-Diaz. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, OU was the fourth school to offer the Houston-area product, following Notre Dame, Tulsa and Boston College.
Venables and company also offered four players from Thursday's session of the Sooners' football camp, headlined by 2027 Evangel Christian (LA) quarterback Peyton Houston and 2028 Orange Lutheran (CA) edge rusher Marcus Fakatou.
Houston became Seth Littrell's second 2027 quarterback offer after an impressive performance at camp. Listed at 6-feet tall and 195 pounds, the dual-sport athlete already has an incredible arm for such a young prospect and has no problem putting air under the ball on deep throws.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds before even starting high school, Fakatou is a remarkable athlete who also received an offer after a head-turning performance at camp on Thursday. Despite his size and stature, the Southern California product is very agile and is able to drop his hips and change direction very quickly.
In one-on-one drills, Fakatou was nearly unblockable, using his power and length to bully older offensive lineman and get into the backfield.
Grayson (GA) 2027 edge rusher TK Cunningham also picked up an offer on Thursday after an impressive camp session. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Cunningham displayed good length and a quick first step, which helped him win most of his one-on-one pass rush reps as well.
Tampa Jesuit (FL) 2027 linebacker Kaden Henderson was the final player from Thursday's camp session to recieve an offer. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Henderson has a good frame in addition to impressive speed and acceleration.
The Sooners most recent offer went out to 2027 Mater Dei (CA) tight end Mark Bowman on Friday. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Bowman also holds offers from Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and many others.