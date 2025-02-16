Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Gearing Up for Crucial Official Visits
With the start of spring football now less than three weeks away and the spring transfer portal window set to open in April, Oklahoma coaches have turned up the heat on their recruiting in the 2026 and 2027 classes.
Brent Venables and the OU staff have begun to line up official visits in Norman while continuing to get out on the trail for in-person interactions.
Official Visits
A staple of the Oklahoma football program under Brent Venables has been how well they have used the summer timeframe to bring some big-time recruits on campus for their official visits. This year is not looking any different as the Sooners scheduled a couple of prospects along the line of scrimmage to make their way to Norman in the month of June.
Kevin Ford is a 4-star edge defender out of Duncanville High School located in Duncanville, TX. Ford will make his official visit to Norman on June 20-22. According to 24/7Sports, Ford is the 111th ranked player in the nation and is also a top-15 player in the Texas as an edge defender. The only other visit Ford currently has scheduled is Alabama the weekend of May 30. He also holds offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Florida and others. It looks like the recruiting battle for Ford could come down between a variety of SEC Powers.
Oklahoma’s next official visitor will be coming to Norman from the Palmetto State. Desmond Green is an interior offensive lineman from Timberland High School in Saint Stephen, SC. Green will be at Oklahoma June 6-8, he told Rivals. The 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive lineman filled out his calendar with visits to five schools, including the Sooners. Virginia Tech, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina are in the running for the 4-star linemen. According to the 24/7 Sports Composite Rankings, Green is the No. 9 ranked interior offensive lineman in the class.
There is one other player who is looking to schedule a visit to Oklahoma: 4-star offensive lineman Pulelei’ite Primus from Midland, TX. Primus is a 6-4, 326-pound prospect who finds himself in the midst of a recruiting battle with Oklahoma, USC and Utah, among others. He'll also visit Texas Tech, Arizona State and Stanford, according to OU Insider's Parker Thune.
Key 2026 Offers
Jamarion Phillips listed Oklahoma as one of his top 10 programs. Phillips, a 6-1, 220-pound linebacker out of Dallas, TX, Phillips is the No. 56-ranked linebacker in the nation according to the 24/7 Sports Composite Rankings. Other schools in Phillips' top 10 include Colorado, Missouri and Ohio State.
Linebacker Keenan Harris has Oklahoma among his final eight schools. Harris is a multi-position athlete at St.Louis University High School in St Louis, MO, where he spent time at linebacker, safety and wide receiver, and looks to spend his college career on the defensive side of the ball. Harris finds himself as the No. 5-ranked player in the Missouri and the No. 24-ranked safety in the class according to the 24/7Sports composite rankings. Some of the other schools in Harris' final eight include Oregon, Nebraska and Missouri.
Elite offensive linemen Felix Ojo has limited the number of schools he will continue speaking with as he released his final eight schools this past week.
Ojo is the No. 70-ranked player according to the 24/7 Sports Composite Rankings. If Bill Bedenbaugh can get the near-5-star to commit to the Sooners, that could be huge for the development of the OU offensive line as they continue their journey in the SEC. Some of the other schools in the running for Ojo include Texas, Notre Dame and Georgia
Top 2027 WR Reclassifies
In a development that is becoming more common every year, Oklahoma offer and the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 class, Ethan “Boobie" Feaster, has reclassified into the class of 2026. The 6-2, 181-pound wideout from DeSoto, TX was the No. 4 overall player in the 2027 class according to On3, but now speeds up his recruting future. Led by receivers coach Emmett Jones, the Sooners have found themselves in his final 12 teams. With no commitment date in sight, it could be a battle to the finish to see if Jones can bring in another talented receiver to help with the offensive revival in Norman.
Commitment to Watch
There is one commitment that should be of interest to Oklahoma fans this week and that is of 4-star cornerback Jorden Edmunds, who told On3’s Chad Simmons that he will announce his commitment on his birthday: this Wednesday, Feb. 19. His final five is Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.