Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Hopes to Maintain Momentum After 'Future Freaks' Visit Weekend
A week after one of the most impressive official visit weekends in recent memory which resulted in over two dozen offers made and some of the top talent in the country on campus, this past week was a little quieter for the Oklahoma coaching staff.
But Brent Venables and his staff were still able to make a little noise on the recruiting trail.
A handful of offers were extended, and several visits were scheduled.
2027 Offers Extended
The Sooner coaching staff is fully engaged in recruiting future classes and they made some news with a couple of offers to some high-level prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.
Five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant is one of the most well-known prospects in the entire country and it is not hard to see why. The Harper Woods, MI, product is currently No.4-ranked wide receiver and the No.22-ranked player in his class, according to 247 Sports. Some of the programs interested in Guerrant include Ohio State, Miami and USC.
James Roberson is a prospect who really impressed during his sophomore season at Allen, TX. The rising star safety is coming off a season where he had 66 tackles, five pass breakups and three sacks. Schools like Arkansas, Texas Tech and SMU also have major interest in Roberson.
Upcoming Scheduled Visits
Donovan Webb has been on the radar of the Sooners coaching staff for quite some time now but he will finally be making his first visit to Norman June 20-22. The 2026 4-star safety is an "ultra-productive safety prospect with three-phase play making ability," according to 247 Sports. Webb recorded 120 tackles and had five interceptions this past season. He is currently being recruited by some of the top programs in the country, including Michigan. Texas and LSU.
Cooper Witten is a extremely well known and talented player in the 2027 recruiting class. The son of former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is making a name for himself on the defensive side of the ball. The Liberty Christian, TX, product could play either linebacker or safety at the next level. According to 247 Sports he is the No.1-ranked safety in the class and the No.24-ranked player overall. Witten will make his first trip to Norman on March 25. Some of the top competitors for Witten include Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Clemson.
Arieus Finley Jr. is a bit of an unknown talent in the 2027 class out of Derby, KS, but he is a playmaker. DeMarco Murray has a knack for finding the unknown prospect before they hit it big. Finley's only other offer is from Kansas State, The 5-foot-7 170-pound running back had nearly 1,100 yards on 103 carries this past season. He will be heading to Norman for a visit on June 1 and it will be interesting to see how his recruitment expands going forwards.
The final prospect who set a visit date this past week is DaQuives Beck. Beck is currently the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. He will be visiting Norman the weekend of June 6-8, Beck is a massive priority for the Sooners in the 2026 class and his visit could be crucial to him committing to the Sooners. Some of the other schools interested in Beck include Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee.