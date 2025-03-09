Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Hoping for Big Results at 'Future Freaks' Visit Weekend
As current Oklahoma football players and coaching staff set their sights towards the 2025 season with the beginning of spring practice, the recruiting cycle kicked into overdrive with arguably one of the most impressive visit weekends at Oklahoma in recent memory.
The recruiting weekend kicked off Thursday afternoon when it was announced that 4-star quarterback commit Jaden O'Neal would be moving to spend his senior season closer to Norman. O'Neal enrolled at Mustang High School, which is just 32 miles away from the OU campus.
Dozens of recruits made their way to Norman, and even though it wasn't the most pleasant weather they could have had during their visit weekend, they did get to experience everything they could about the Oklahoma football program.
Big Time Visitors on Campus
There were three blue-chip offensive prospects who started their spring visit seasons in Norman, and all of them bring their own element to the game.
Drew Evers has made quite the name for himself over the last couple of months as the anchor of the Flower Mound (TX) offensive line. Evers carries a familiar last name as he is the younger brother of -former Oklahoma and current University of Connecticut quarterback Nick Evers.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pound offensive tackle has a previous connection to Oklahoma but is himself a massive priority for Bill Bedenbaugh in the 2026 recruiting class. According to 247 Sports, Evers is currently the No.15-ranked interior offensive linemen and holds offers from programs like Texas A&M, Penn State and Alabama.
Jayden Miles is one of the top running backs in the 2027 recruiting cycle and could be a key piece in the future for running backs coach DeMarco Murray. Miles made his first visit to Norman this weekend and is a good combination of speed and power that could make him an elite running back at the next level.
While he is currently an unranked prospect according to 247 Sports, he holds interest from major programs like Ole Miss, Florida State and LSU.
The final offensive blue-chip to make his way to Norman this weekend is 2027 quarterback Peyton Houston. For Houston, Oklahoma was his first visit of a busy spring and summer. The Evangel Christian Academy (LA) product had 38 passing touchdowns last season. Houston holds interest from all over the country, including USC, Miami and Notre Dame.
In-State Offers
Oklahoma has begun to find some more local talent within the Sooner State as they hope to have more of a stranglehold with in-state prospects.
The largest offer in height for sure is 6-7 offensive tackle from Fort Gibson, Cooper Hackett. Hackett is coming off an impressive sophomore season where he really started to garner some attention. He still has time to grow into his frame as he only weighs 250 pounds, but if he adds the correct weight he could anchor the Sooner offensive line a few years from now. Hackett also holds offers from former Big 12 foes Kansas State and Oklahoma State.
Another in-state offer in the 2027 class went out to dual-sport athlete Titus Hawk. The Choctaw product exploded on to the scene in 2024 and helped lead the Yellowjackets to the 6A-2 state championship.
Hawk was the team's second-leading receiver and had seven touchdowns last season. Some of the other programs interested in Hawk include Penn State. Oklahoma State and Arkansas.
Another OK Preps offer over the weekend was the first to a member of the 2028 recruiting cycle. Stillwater wide receiver David Thomas added the Sooners to his list of offers. Thomas could become a household name around the country by the time his high school career is over, but he is off to a pretty good start. Thomas' first three offers are from Oklahoma, Arkansas and Oklahoma State.
Other Wide Receiver Offers
Brody Knowles is a name that has been on the Sooner coaching staff's radar for the last couple of months, and that finally paid off as he gained and offer at "Future Freaks" this weekend. The Southlake (TX) product had nearly 600 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for a team that would make it to the Texas 6-A Divison II championship game. Knowles' brother Graham is currently a quarterback at Georgia Tech. He currently holds offers from other programs like TCU and Tulane.
Emmett Jones stayed in the Lone Star State with an offer to class of 2028 Midlothian wide receiver Brendyn Jackson. The 6-1, 170-pounder had not garnered a lot of attention in the recruiting space to this point, but a lot like Thomas, Jones knows how talented they could be a few years from now. Jackson also holds interest from Texas State, North Texas and Texas Tech.