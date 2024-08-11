Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Looking to Add Two Key Pieces to 2025 Recruiting Class
With the early signing period just over four months away and the start of football season rapidly approaching, the 2025 recruiting class is coming into the home stretch.
Many of the top players in the cycle have already announced their commitments or will do so later this month before the football season begins.
For Oklahoma, Brent Venables and company started building out a solid class last spring after 4-star Kevin Sperry was the group's first pledge in April of 2023.
Now, the Sooners have 22 pledges in the 2025 class, just a few short of what was once considered a traditional recruiting class size of 25 prospects.
While OU has put together a strong assortment of players on the recruiting trail, Oklahoma's staff still needs to make two crucial additions in 2025 before they fully turn their attention to the 2026 class.
The biggest name left on the Sooners' board in this cycle is 5-star Lewisville (TX) offensive lineman Michael Fasusi. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Fasusi is rated the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation, according to Rivals.
With great footwork, impressive strength and solid mobility for a player of his size, Fasusi has the potential to develop into one of the best offensive lineman in the country at the next level, especially under Bill Bedenbaugh's tutelage.
Fasusi is set to choose between Oregon, Missouri, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma on Wednesday, Aug. 21, marking a big day for the Sooners.
If OU is able to land the Dallas-area product, he would be the highest rated played to ever commit to Bedenbaugh and would also fortify what is already a decent group of offensive lineman in the Sooners' 2025 class.
With 4-star Bridgeland (TX) offensive tackle Ryan Fodje, 4-star Skyridge (UT) guard Darius Afalava and 3-star Melissa (TX) center Owen Hollenbeck already on board, adding Fasusi would give the Sooners a solid group of trench players in front of Sperry and 4-star running back Tory Blaylock.
Oklahoma seems to be in good position with Fasusi 10 days ahead of his announcement, but will likely be battling Texas and Texas A&M down to the wire to close on the elite offensive lineman.
Aside from Fasusi, OU still needs to add one more linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class.
The player the the Sooners' staff seems to have its sights set on is 4-star Omaha Westside (NE) linebacker Christian Jones. Listed at 6-3 and 220 pounds, Jones is rated the No. 58 overall prospect and No. 7 linebacker in the nation, according to Rivals.
Zac Alley and company already hold a pledge from 3-star Carl Albert (OK) linebacker Marcus James, but need to add another player to the position group after bringing in just one linebacker (James Nesta) in the 2024 recruiting class.
Additionally, Danny Stutsman is set to depart for the NFL after the Sooners' 2024 campaign and OU will need to have quality depth ready to replace the Preseason All-American's production.
To land Jones, who is expected to commit in late August or September, Oklahoma will have to beat out the hometown Nebraska Cornhuskers.