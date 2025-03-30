Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Set for Bounce-Back Recruiting Weekend

Excited and grateful for the offer to play for @OU_Football. Thanks @JayValai for the great conversation and for the pouring of knowledge and motivation.



#BoomerSooner #OUDNA @CoachVenables @coach_bhall@OremTigerFball @lancereynoldsjr @BrandonHuffman @BlairAngulo @247Sports… pic.twitter.com/XBf20Br0oF