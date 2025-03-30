Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Set for Bounce-Back Recruiting Weekend
This past week could be described as nothing more than a disappointment for Oklahoma on the recruiting trail.
In just a matter of days, the Sooners lost the the recruiting battle for a duo of 2026 running backs, both of whom once seemed like a lock to come to Norman, or at least a strong likelihood.
Former OU commit Jonathan Hatton and legacy prospect Kaydin Jones both bailed on the Sooners for Texas A&M and Oklahoma State, respectively, and left OU without a running back in the 2026 recruiting class so far.
But Brent Venables and his staff can swing momentum back in their favor with a strong visit weekend.
There are currently at least a half-dozen prospects from all over the country expected on campus this weekend. The Sooners also moved closer to knowing the potential destinations for a couple of elite prospects.
Visiting This Weekend
Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has potentially found himself another high-caliber prospect from a state that does not produce a lot of elite talent.
Three-star offensive lineman Gus Corsair has made a couple of trips to Norman in the past and is making another this weekend. Corsair holds offers from programs like Alabama. Michigan and Iowa State.
Deacon Schmitt, a 2026 offensive lineman, is another huge priority for Bedenbaugh in the recruiting cycle who also will make the trip to Norman this weekend. The Windsor, CO, product is currently the No.1-ranked player in Colorado and the No. 20 offensive lineman in the class, according to 247 Sports. Tennessee and Nebraska look to be the other major competitors for Schmitt.
A dynamic duo of twin brothers are in Norman this weekend. Beau and Niko Jandreau out of Hamilton, AZ, have become quite the the tandem on the defensive side of the ball and they are high on the Sooners' radar.
Beau. a 6-foot-1, 215-pound, 3-star linebacker, has steadily improved throughout his high school career. Jandreau finished his junior season with 90 tackles and three sacks in just six games. Some of the programs interested include USC, Oregon State and Washington.
Niko has become a well-known prospect from his safety position. The 6-1, 185-pound safety is also a 3-star like his brother and would also provide excellent depth for the Sooner defense. Some of the other programs who have showed interested in Jandreau include Washington, Iowa State and San Diego State.
Offer Extended
The Oklahoma coaching staff did extend one scholarship offer this week to Orem, UT, product Will Rasmussen. Rasmussen had 49 total tackles and 17 pass deflections during his sophomore season. The 5-10, 170-pound defensive back is currently unranked by 247 Sports but holds offers from programs like Texas A&M and Utah.
Recruiting Visit Scheduled
Elite 2026 edge rusher Luke Wafle has set an official visit date to Norman. Wafle is scheduled to visit Oklahoma on April 7. The Princeton, NJ, product is currently the No. 1-rated player in New Jersey according to 247 Sports. Some of the top programs in the country are interested in Wafle, including Penn State, Ohio State and Texas,