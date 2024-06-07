Top Performers from Day One of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Football Camp
NORMAN — On Thursday, Oklahoma hosted its annual Brent Venables Football Camp, with high school football players and high level prospects from around the country coming to show off their skills at Everest Training Center.
Just like in previous years, the camp had hundreds of attendees, with a handful of players standing out above the rest. With multiple OU commits and offers in attendances and even more recruits picking up offers after solid performances, it was. a busy day for the Sooners' coaching staff.
Unlike last summer, trench players and skill position players worked out at different times, as the offensive and defensive lineman took the morning session.
On Thursday, the offensive line group stood out more than any other position, as two players came into the day with offers from Bill Bedenbaugh and company and two more left with an offer.
Noah Best, a 3-star interior offensive lineman from Midlothian, TX, was the first player from Thursday's session to pick up an offer.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Best displayed enough strength to stand up against powerful rushers and good enough footwork to stay in front of more agile edge players.
The talented 2026 offensive lineman already holds offers from Texas, Wisconsin, Arkansas, SMU and others.
Coming all the way from Minneola, FL, 4-star 2026 offensive lineman Chancellor Barclay also picked up an offer from the Sooners on Thursday after a solid performance at the Brent Venables Camp.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Barclay has strong hands and delivers a good punch when making contact with defensive lineman. The First Academy (FL) standout seemed to win every one-on-one rep he took against Thursday's d-line group, making solid plays at tackle and on the interior.
Rated the No. 168 overall player and No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class according to Rivals, Barclay holds offers from Florida, Clemson, Penn State, Miami and others.
Felix Ojo, one of the two offensive lineman who came into Thursday's session with an offer from the Sooners, also had an outstanding performance.
A 4-star recruit out of Mansfield Lake Ridge (TX), Ojo is rated the No. 173 overall prospect and No. 14 offensive tackle in the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 274 pounds, Ojo has long arms and is able to keep defensive lineman from getting into his chest during rushes.
In multiple reps against 2027 Oklahoma edge commit Zane Rowe, Ojo kept Rowe away from the pocket and was able to avoid being pushed backwards. While Ojo needs to add weight, he clearly has the frame to get bigger and enough functional strength to compete with other high level players.
Toa Katoa, another 2026 offensive lineman who entered Thursday's session with an offer from Bedenbaugh and company, also had a great showing. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 358 pounds, Katoa showcased incredible strength and surprising quickness in one-on-one reps, easily stonewalling multiple defensive lineman.
A 3-star recruit, the Euless Trinity (TX) standout holds offers from Texas, Oregon, Miami, Nebraska and others.
3-star 2026 Valor Christian (CO) tackle Kannon Smith, 2027 Braswell (TX) interior lineman Brayden Wood and 2027 Hays (KS) o-lineman Gus Corsair also had solid outings on Thursday.
Rowe, an OU commit and 2027 edge rusher at Denton Guyer (TX), didn't win every rep, but showed good quickness and speed off the line for his size.
READ MORE: How Recruiting Came Early and Ended Quickly for Oklahoma Commit Zane Rowe
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Rowe stepped away from individual workouts to work exclusively with defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis and senior defensive lineman Ethan Downs.
The afternoon session on Thursday was headlined by a pair of 4-star quarterbacks, who both lived up to expectations.
Kevin Sperry, Oklahoma's 2025 quarterback commit, was in attendance and looked good once again. With a strong arm and great touch on deep passes, Sperry was able to push the ball downfield easily and open receivers deep in one-on-one reps.
Now at Denton Guyer, the 4-star QB seems to be picking up right where he left off last season playing for the Carl Albert (OK) Titans.
Jones (FL) 2026 signal caller Dereon Coleman was also in attendance on Thursday. The 4-star quarterback's quick release was on full display as he threw passes during routes on air and during one-on-one drills.
Coleman is almost effortlessly able to get velocity on his throws despite not having a very large frame. Rated the No. 158 overall prospect and No. 5 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, according to Rivals, Coleman picked up his offer from Seth Littrell and company in February.
Just before stepping onto the field for camp, Coleman released his top eight schools, with Oklahoma Mississippi, Texas A&M, Nebraska, TCU, Arkansas, UCF and Illinois making the cut.
At wide receiver, 2027 Arlington Lamar (TX) standout Trenton Yancey stole the show, winning almost every rep he took in one-on-one drills.
Yancey beat defensive backs downfield with an impressive combination of speed, quickness and remarkable change of direction ability and caught nearly every ball thrown his way. The 6-foot wideout separated from defenders with ease and even made great contested catches on a few underthrown passes.
The Sooners offered Yancey in late April, adding to what is now over 30 offers for the athletic pass catcher.
In the defensive backfield, 2027 Owasso (OK) defensive back Bryson Brown picked up an offer after a solid showing on Thursday. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 172 pounds, Brown holds offers from Penn State, South Carolina and Charlotte but could see his recruitment start to expand quickly in the near future.
The Tulsa-area product mirrored wide receivers well in one-on-one drills and showed good closing speed to make plays on the ball in the air. Even with a good group of quarterbacks throwing the ball, Brown had multiple impressive pass breakups on Thursday.
Fellow Owasso defensive back Carter Langenderfer had a notable performance as well, grabbing multiple interceptions in one-on-one drills.
Kane White-Tinsley, a 2026 prospect from West Plains (TX), also had a good showing in the defensive backfield. The three-sport standout from West Texas is the grandson of former Oklahoma defensive back and national champion Derrick White, who was selected in the 1988 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.
White-Tinsley's father, Corey White, played defensive back at Eastern New Mexico and his older brother, Anthony White, is currently a defensive back at Texas Tech.