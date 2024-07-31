Two Oklahoma Commits Land Inside Top 130 in Updated Recruiting Rankings
On Wednesday, 247Sports updated its 2026 recruiting rankings, with two Oklahoma commits landing high on the list.
First, 4-star quarterback Jaden O'Neal came in at No. 94 overall and the No. 6 quarterback in the country. O'Neal's ranking on 247's site has remained relatively stagnant, but the strong-armed signal caller is ranked No. 61 in the composite rankings.
After throwing for 2,475 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with a 61 percent completion percentage in just 11 games as a sophomore at Narbonne (CA), 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins compared O'Neal to Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love.
"One of the best pure throwers in the ’26 class," Biggins wrote. "Mechanically, has a prototype throwing motion, clean release and the ball jumps out of his hand. Is accurate to all three levels of the field and throws well on the run."
Love, who also has a very strong arm, just received a massive extension from the Packers worth $220 million after just one season as a starter. While O'Neal has a long ways to go before he reaches the same level as Love, the California product has the potential to develop into a special talent at the quarterback position.
Sooners' running back pledge Jonathan Hatton Jr. is the No. 128 overall prospect and the No. 11 running back in 247's updated rankings. Hatton began his sophomore season as the No. 79 overall prospect and even moved up one spot after his second year of high school football, but was dropped to the No. 123 overall prospect in late March.
Still, Hatton is ranked as the No. 65 overall prospect and No. 5 running back in 247Sports' composite rankings. The Cibolo Steele (TX) star put up impressive numbers on the football field and the track as a sophomore, tallying 1,222 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in addition to clocking a 10.65 in the 100-meter dash.
OU's only other commit in the 2026 class, Frisco Lone Star (TX) tight end Ryder Mix, didn't make the updated Top247, but is rated the No. 325 overall prospect and No. 17 tight end in 247Sports' composite rankings.