With 5-Star OL Michael Fasusi on Board, What's Next for Oklahoma in 2025?
Oklahoma and Bill Bedenbaugh finally landed their big fish in the 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday with a commitment from 5-star offensive lineman Michael Fasusi.
Fasusi's pledge gives OU 23 commits in the current cycle, meaning the Sooners have built out almost all of their class. Still, Brent Venables and company seem likely to add a few more players to what is already an impressive group.
With less than four months until the early signing period, most of the nation's top prospects have already made their decisions, but there are still a few targets on the board for Oklahoma.
One of the team's remaining priorities in the 2025 cycle is 4-star Omaha (NE) Westside linebacker Christian Jones.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Jones is rated the No. 77 overall prospect and No. 6 linebacker in the country, according to Rivals. With good speed and size, Jones is a hard hitter who plays from sideline to sideline, seemingly making him the perfect fit for a Venables-coached defense.
So far, 3-star Midwest City (OK) Carl Albert linebacker Marcus James is the only player at the position in the Sooners' 2025 recruiting class. In 2023, OU added just one linebacker as well, 4-star Huntersville (NC) William Amos Hough product James Nesta.
With Danny Stutsman likely headed to the NFL after this season, Oklahoma will need to replenish the depth in Zac Alley's position group by bringing in talented prospects on the recruiting trail. Jones, slotting in next to James, would be a solid addition who could help make Stutsman's departure easier on the team's defense.
Venables and company also appear to have their eyes on 3-star Rock Hill (TX) defensive back Jayden Bradley, who picked up an offer from OU on Thursday. Listed at 6-2 and 190 pounds, Bradley has ideal size to play safety at the next level and had a very productive junior season for the Blue Hawks.
During his first year in the Dallas area after moving from Suffolk, VA, Bradley tallied 68 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and three pass breakups.
The rising senior revealed his top six schools in early August, with Kansas State, Mississippi, Texas Tech, South Florida, Houston and Texas State making the cut.
Bradley revealed his list prior to receiving an offer from the Sooners, meaning Oklahoma could still be in the mix for the talented defensive back. Despite OU offering the 3-star safety late in the process, Brandon Hall has recruited well and will likely give Oklahoma a chance at landing Bradley.
Finally, it appears the Sooners may still have a chance at landing 5-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola.
While this seems unlikely given OU's solid pair of tackle commits in the 2025 class, Oklahoma freshman o-lineman Daniel Akinkunmi made a social media post indicating that the Sooners may not be out of the race.
Akinkunmi's post refers to the young guard hosting Fasusi when the 5-star prospect took his official visit to Norman. After Fasusi's commitment, Akinkunmi joked on social media that "everyone" he hosts ends up committing to Oklahoma.
Babalola, rated the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 4 offensive tackle in the country by On3, would be a shocking addition to an OU recruiting class that already boasts two of 247Sports' top 10 tackles in the 2025 cycle.
The Blue Valley (KS) Northwest standout is reportedly deciding between Michigan, Oklahoma and Stanford with the Wolverines and Sooners leading the way. If Bedenbaugh is somehow able to earn a pledge from Babalola as well, OU would have one of the best offensive line classes in recent history.
Still, it seems like Michigan has a good chance to land the elite prospect, especially after Fasusi's commitment to Oklahoma on Wednesday.