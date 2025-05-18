Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Offers Handful of Prospects in Addition to New Commits
Oklahoma added two players to its 2026 football recruiting class this week and also extended a few offers to key prospects.
Here is the latest OU recruiting news:
Commitments from Niko Jandreau, Jakore Smith
Oklahoma’s now up to six verbal commitments in its 2026 class after the Sooners got pledges from linebacker Jakore Smith and safety Niko Jandreau.
Smith is now the highest-rated player in OU’s class, according to 247Sports. The 4-star prospect out of Bryant, AR, is ranked the No. 18 linebacker in the class.
Jandreau, a 3-star recruit from Chandler, AZ, earned an offer from OU in February, and now three months later, he’s committed. He is scheduled to officially visit the program in June.
247Sports has Oklahoma’s 2026 class ranked No. 44 nationally and No. 12 in the SEC. The four other 2026 commits are quarterback Jaden O’Neal, wide receiver Daniel Odom, offensive lineman Will Conroy and tight end Ryder Mix.
2026 offer
2026 tight end Jack Sievers announced that he received an offer from Oklahoma on Tuesday.
Sievers is a 3-star prospect from Everett, WA. Standing 6-4 and weighing 225 pounds, Sievers is ranked as the No. 9 prospect from Washington in the class.
The tight end has also received offers from Wisconsin, Boise State, Minnesota and San Diego State.
2026 visits
OU recruiting coordinator Miguel Chavis paid a visit to 2026 edge rusher DeAnthony Lafayette on Friday.
Lafayette is a 3-star recruit, according to 247Sports. In 2024, the 6-1, 230-pound edge rusher notched 23.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Other schools that have offered Lafayette include LSU, Miami, Florida and Georgia Tech.
Ben Wenzel, a 3-star linebacker in the Class of 2026, took an unofficial visit to OU on Friday. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Wenzel said that he’ll officially visit the program in June.
Wenzel is the No. 7 player in the class from Wisconsin. He currently holds offers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan State and Kansas, as well as the Sooners.
2027 offer
The Sooners also looked further in the distance to offer one of the top-ranked defensive backs from the Class of 2027.
Cornerback Jerry Outhouse Jr. announced that the Sooners offered him this week.
Outhouse is the No. 57 player in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports. In his sophomore season at Fort Worth Brewer High School (Texas), Outhouse compiled 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, five interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Oklahoma joins a long list of schools pursuing Outhouse, which includes Texas A&M, Arizona State, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Ole Miss.