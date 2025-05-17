Fresh Faces: Oklahoma OT Michael Fasusi 'Grateful' to Learn from Teammates, Coaches
NORMAN — Michael Fasusi is very aware of his potential. Because of that, he’s leaned heavily on those around him.
Fasusi, a 5-star prospect from Texas, has been all ears during his first few months in Norman.
“Having the right people around me to just get better, that's all it's really been this whole spring,” Fasusi said in April. “I'm really grateful for it."
Fasusi was the highest-ranked prospect in the Sooners’ 2025 class, ranked No. 8 nationally, per 247Sports. A 6-foot-5, 302-pound offensive tackle, Fasusi chose Oklahoma over offers from Texas, Texas A&M and Missouri.
Even as such a highly ranked recruit, Fasusi knows he still has much growing to do.
One of Fasusi’s most influential teachers since arriving in Norman has been offensive analyst Kevin Wilson.
Wilson, a former interior offensive lineman who played at North Carolina in the 1980s, joined OU’s staff after the 2024 season after most recently serving as Tulsa’s head coach. He was Ohio State’s offensive coordinator from 2017-2022 before that.
“That’s my guy, man,” Fasusi said. “Coming down to that development part of everything, his knowledge of the game is amazing. He’s really been a guy that’s added so much to us overall with our o-line.”
Ben Arbuckle — the Sooners’ offensive coordinator who came to OU from Washington State in December — has inspired Fasusi with his energy. It’s something that the freshman tackle hopes to replicate.
“He has the rhythm of the game,” Fasusi said. “He’s going to bring that intensity every single practice. Good practice, bad practice, he doesn’t care. He’s on to the next. That’s one of the things about him, and I love that about him: He comes with it every single practice.”
Fasusi named Troy Everett, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Daniel Akinkunmi and Febechi Nwaiwu among the offensive linemen who have helped him develop so far, though the whole group has helped him adjust to playing for a college program.
“Everybody is on each other's sides,” Fasusi said. “We all need to make sure we get better."
Fasusi hasn’t just learned from his teammates and coaches, though. Some of the Sooners’ best former linemen have given him advice.
He said he met Tyler Guyton — a two-year Sooner who was drafted in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 — and regularly talks with him on Instagram. Fasusi has also talked with six-time NFL Pro Bowler Lane Johnson over the phone, hoping to gain wisdom.
“I watch guys like that, and guys like that for sure make me better,” Fasusi said. “It’s great to have that connection.”
In addition to Fasusi’s frame and natural abilities, his desire to learn has impressed those around him so far.
“The best asset he has is that he's diligent,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “He's diligent in his study, in his work. And where he was at practice one to where he is now, as far as seeing fronts, making calls, communicating with everyone, I mean, he's a million miles from where he was in practice one. And he's going to keep developing, keep getting better.”
Everett added, “He’s done what the coaches say. He works really hard, so I’m excited for him. He’s just gotta stay the course.”
It’s very likely that Fasusi will play a major role in OU’s offensive line early in the fall. The freshman feels ready to do so after observing how his coaches and teammates came to practice every day during the spring.
“Coming in, the hardest thing was knowledge of the game,” Fasusi said. “That’s where I’ve seen myself get so much better, giving all the thanks to my teammates and coaches for that. I’m learning more, I’m getting better every day.”