OU Baseball: Oklahoma Rallies in Eighth Inning to Beat No. 3 Texas 8-6
One inning got away from Oklahoma and nearly cost the Sooners on Friday.
Thankfully for them, an inning got away from Texas at a more costly time.
After allowing Texas to score five runs and take the lead in the fifth inning, the Sooners plated three runs in the eighth to reclaim the lead and eventually win 8-6.
The win breaks a five-game losing streak that dated back to May 4.
OU’s bats were hot early.
Brayden Horton started things off with a solo home run in the second inning. Though Texas answered that with a run in the third, OU combined for four runs in the third and fourth innings.
At that point the Sooners held a 5-1 lead and seemed to have the game in control. But then the Longhorns’ offense woke up.
Texas scored five runs on four hits and two walks. The Sooners made two pitching changes that inning, as starter Cade Crossland allowed all five earned runs before James Hitt and Reid Hensley tried to neutralize the damage.
After finally getting out of the top of the fifth, OU went hitless for three innings in a row. But the drought ended in the eighth.
Scott Mudler opened the frame with a leadoff double, and one at-bat later, he moved to second base, thanks to a Kyle Branch sacrifice fly. Horton then got Mudler across on a single, tying the game.
Then Dawson Willis called game: The junior infielder homered, giving Oklahoma a two-run lead, its first since the fifth inning.
Texas loaded the bases in the top of the ninth, but Dylan Crooks forced a flyout to end the game.
Hensley, who finished out the fifth inning and pitched through the eighth, earned the win after allowing just one hit and two walks in 3 ⅓ innings. His ERA improved to 2.73.
Oklahoma desperately needed Friday’s win.
The Sooners won the first two games of their home series against Ole Miss earlier this month before losing Game 3, which started the losing streak. They were then swept at Kentucky last weekend before dropping the first game of the Texas series.
OU now has a chance to win the series on Saturday after the Longhorns took Game 1, 8-5, on Thursday. The series is Oklahoma’s final one of the regular season, with the SEC Tournament — in Hoover, AL — set to begin Tuesday.
First pitch of Sunday’s game against Texas is scheduled for 2 p.m.