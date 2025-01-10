Three Former Oklahoma Players Collect AP All-Pro Honors
Three former Sooners earned spots on the Associated Press’ NFL All-Pro teams, released on Friday.
Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and Denver Broncos kick returner Marvin Mims Jr. earned First-Team All-Pro honors, while Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto made the second team.
This is the second All-Pro award for Humphrey, as he earned second-team honors in 2022.
Humphrey played at OU from 2017-2020, starting each of his final three seasons in Norman. He was named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2019 and 2020).
Sooners in the NFL: Baker Mayfield Tops Spencer Rattler, Clinches Playoff Spot
Humphrey played in all 18 regular-season games for the Chiefs in 2024, serving as their starting center and playing on 1,190 snaps. The center was elite during the regular season, posting a 92.8 offensive grade, the highest at the position for players who competed on 500 or more snaps.
Humphrey, a native of Shawnee, OK, has made the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons. He is a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the Chiefs.
Mims earned his second All-Pro honor in just two years playing in the NFL.
The kick-return star averaged a league-best 15.7 yards per kickoff return. His longest return of the year went for 61 yards against the Indianapolis Colts.
Though not an All-Pro for it, Mims was also valuable for Denver’s offense in 2024, catching 39 passes for 503 yards and six touchdowns.
As a Sooner, Mims played a similar role.
In three seasons, he logged 2,398 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns. As a returner, Mims fielded three kicks and 33 punts for averages of 23.3 and 11.8, respectively.
Bonitto, a first-time All-Pro, has been instrumental for Denver’s stout defense this year.
With 13.5 sacks, Bonitto is third in the NFL in the category. Bonitto has also logged 16 tackles for loss, 48 total tackles and two defensive touchdowns. While not on the first team, Bonitto has been named a starter in the 2025 Pro Bowl and is the first Broncos edge rusher to earn AP All-Pro honors since Von Miller in 2018.
Key Oklahoma Defenders to Return for Sooners, Delay NFL Futures
With Bonitto playing a key role, the Broncos’ defense has been elite.
Denver is third in NFL scoring defense, allowing just 18.3 points per game. And the Broncos are allowing just 317.1 total yards per contest, which is seventh in the league.
At OU, Bonitto was a two-time AP All-American, making the second team in 2022 and the third team in 2023. He compiled 33 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception in his four seasons in Norman.
Humphrey and Mims also earned First-Team All-Pro honors from the NFL Players’ Association. The NFLPA All-Pro list consists of just one team.
Pro Football Focus also unveiled its All-Pro selections this week. Humphrey was named to the First Team, while Mims was named to the Second Team.
Unless their teams make the Super Bowl, Humphrey, Mims and Bonitto will all compete in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando on Feb. 2.
Three other former Sooners — wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (Dallas), running back Joe Mixon (Houston) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (Philadelphia) — are also slated to compete in the game. Other Sooners could still possibly appear in the game as replacements for players that are injured or will play in the Super Bowl.