Sooners in the NFL: Baker Mayfield Tops Spencer Rattler, Clinches Playoff Spot
Baker Mayfield has always been at his best when the stakes are the highest. Sunday afternoon was just another example of the electrifying quarterback putting the team on his back for a big win.
Tampa Bay’s season was on the line against the New Orleans Saints during Week 18 action. The stakes were simple: win, and you’re in the playoffs. The only thing standing between Mayfield, the Bucs, and a second straight division title and playoff berth? Another former Oklahoma quarterback, Spencer Rattler.
The Buccaneers downed the Saints 27-19 thanks to a huge fourth quarter from Mayfield and the offense, clinching 10 wins and a playoff spot for the second straight year with Mayfield.
Mayfield went 21-of-32 through the air for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran nine times for 68 yards, including a 28-yard scamper in the clutch that set up his go-ahead touchdown pass to rookie Jalen McMillian, who caught a fourth-and-8 throw from Mayfield two plays earlier.
He came alive when the Bucs needed him most, and led his team to the playoffs once again. The Bucs have now won four straight NFC South Division titles, the last two with Mayfield. It has been quite the career reclamation in Tampa for Oklahoma's 2017 Heisman winner, who joined the team on a one-year prove-it contract last year and has been spectacular ever since.
Despite the Saints' struggles all season long, it was a great duel and a strong quarterback matchup. Rattler, who began the season as Derek Carr's backup, has been focused on ending the season on a high note in his fifth start following Carr's injury, and Sunday afternoon provided more data that he can be a successful quarterback in the NFL. He was in control of the game for at least a half of football, and the Saints controlled a 16-6 lead at the break.
In the second half, though, it was all Buccaneers. It wasn’t anything Rattler did wrong, but more so a testament to Mayfield and Tampa Bay’s effort down the stretch. Mayfield led three scoring drives in the second half, while Tampa’s defense only gave up a field goal. The 21-3 close to the game is ultimately what punched a ticket to the playoffs for the Buccaneers.
Rattler completed 26-of-42 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown in the loss. He also rushed one time for 11 yards, and despite the Saints having a below average offensive line, he only took two sacks.
For Mayfield, he eclipsed the 40 passing touchdowns mark for the first time in his career. He will finish the regular season with 4,500 yards through the air, 41 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He also added three more scores on the ground, bringing his touchdown total to 44 on the season.
Mayfield also helped Bucs wideout Mike Evans achieve a career distinction, throwing to Evans on the game's final play for an 8-yard gain that gave Evans 1,003 receiving yards for the season, tying Jerry Rice with his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.