Why Oklahoma Transfer DL Bishop Thomas Could Have 'Utility' Role for Sooners

Bishop Thomas came to Georgia State with much to prove.

Thomas, a defensive lineman who signed with Oklahoma in January, began his college career at Florida State, where he played only one season. He then transferred to Colorado, but he was dismissed from the program after only one season.

Thomas had to drop down to the Group of Five level to have a chance at climbing back to the Power Four — and his time at Georgia State was not wasted.

In 2025, Thomas logged 48 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. His breakout season came after he appeared in only three games for GSU in 2024.

His strong 2025 campaign for the Panthers led to his next opportunity: playing for the Sooners.

“I imagine after being at Florida State and Colorado, he hoped coming to Georgia State could help him showcase his abilities on a more regular basis and help raise his profile,” said Brady Weiler, who covers Georgia State athletics for GSU Panther Talk. “I think that bet paid off.”

Thomas finished the 2025 season with a 76.6 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade, the best of all Georgia State defensive players. He also boasted impressive pass-rush and run-defense grades of 72 and 70.8, respectively, during his 427 defensive snaps.

“His versatility helped a lot,” Weiler said. “Bishop graded out well in run defense and as a pass rusher, so he could stay on the field no matter the game script.”

Weiler believes that Thomas’ high tackle count is indicative of the defensive lineman’s effort.

“I think he just did a lot of dirty work down in the trenches, and yet he still showed up in the stat sheet,” Weiler said. “That can be a rare combination for interior defensive linemen, who sometimes are asked to do a thankless job while their compatriots in the linebacker and safety room rack up tackles.”

Oh, yeah — and Thomas can play on offense.

The defensive lineman appeared on GSU’s goal-line formations in multiple games in 2025.

“Not sure if they’ll run that back in Norman, but it’s not every day you can talk about a defensive lineman with true two-way experience,” Weiler said.

Though Thomas’ tackle numbers were high in 2025, his tackle for loss and sack numbers weren’t as notable.

For Thomas to be a standout at Oklahoma, Weiler thinks it’s necessary for the defensive lineman to tally more “highlight” plays.

“Fair or not, defensive linemen are usually judged on the more flashy stats,” Weiler said. “If he continues what he did at GSU and that’s all, he’ll be a useful player. But getting that extra impact from sacks and takeaways would elevate his game and help the Sooners defense.”

Thomas is one of two defensive linemen that OU signed from the portal after the 2025 season, along with former UTSA defensive end Kenny Ozowalu.

The Sooners will return Jayden Jackson and David Stone to the defensive line in 2026, as well as depth pieces like Trent Wilson and Nigel Smith II.

Thomas is joining a position group that is both talented and youthful. Because of that, Thomas will likely be lower on the depth chart when the season begins.

But Weiler expects Thomas to make the most of his role, whatever that turns out to be, thanks to his versatility.

“If Oklahoma has designs on using him as a depth piece, that will maximize his utility — letting him fill in as needed in obvious passing downs, short-yardage situations and everything in between,” Weiler said. “It makes total sense that he’s taking this opportunity at a major program like Oklahoma, under a heralded defensive coach like Brent Venables, to try and up his stock and put together another good year to impress NFL front offices.”

OU will begin the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.