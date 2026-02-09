Oklahoma Transfer TE Rocky Beers Adds Size, Versatility to Sooners' Offense

Oklahoma has done just about everything to ensure that its tight end room is stronger in 2026.

The Sooners added three tight ends — Rocky Beers (Colorado State), Hayden Hansen (Florida) and Jack Van Dorselaer (Tennessee) — to the position group to replace Jaren Kanak, who graduated from the program in December, and Kaden Helms and Carson Kent, both of whom entered the portal after the season. They also hired Jason Witten to be the new tight ends coach after parting ways with Joe Jon Finley.

Beers signed with the Sooners in January, and OU will be the fourth stop of his college career.

The tight end spent the 2025 season at Colorado State after playing at Florida International and Air Force. In 2025, Beers led the Rams with 388 yards and seven touchdowns on 31 catches.

Tyler King, who covers Colorado State athletics and more for the Denver Gazette, praised Beers’ effectiveness at both pass-catching and blocking.

“He was easily the team’s best blocking tight end, but also is a smart route-runner and is especially good at finding ways to get open in the red zone, which showed up in how many touchdowns he scored this past season,” King said.

Beers started the 2025 season as the backup tight end on CSU’s depth chart, but it didn’t take long for him to get starting reps.

After appearing on only 50 offensive snaps in the Rams' first two games, Beers played 64 in a narrow, 17-16 loss to UTSA in CSU’s third game. He finished that contest with 38 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.

Beers’ role only expanded after that.

He was instrumental for Colorado State in its 49-21 win over Fresno State, catching two touchdown passes. Beers scored one touchdown in each of the Rams’ last four games.

Corey Rholdon, who covers CSU athletics and more for KKTV in Colorado Springs, called Beers a “touchdown machine.”

“He just came in and made an impact immediately,” Rholdon said. “He had three catches, two touchdowns (against Fresno State)... That’s when he really started making a name for himself.”

Beers played for one of the worst teams in the nation last year, as the Rams finished 2-10 and won only one game against an FBS squad. But the tight end was a bright spot, providing CSU’s middling offense with a reliable, versatile target.

Still, King believes that Beers has areas to clean up before he jumps to the SEC.

“Rocky is a veteran player that’s now at his fourth different school, so he kind of is who he is at this point, but I think he really does need to improve, generally, making such a leap up to the SEC,” King said. “He was a strong blocker in the Mountain West, but that might not translate as well to a much higher level of competition.”

Rholdon admitted that he doesn’t expect Beers to compete for the Mackey Award or be considered for All-American honors.

But the reporter expects Beers to be an important weapon for OU’s offense.

"He's got good ball skills, going up and high pointing the ball,” Rholdon said. “I think he’s a solid football player. I think he can do exactly what he did at Colorado State.”

Beers stands 6-5 and weighs 245 pounds. Given Beers’ size and proven production, King is curious to see how he fits into Oklahoma’s offense.

“I’m eager to see how an innovative offensive mind like (OU offensive coordinator) Ben Arbuckle uses him, but I really think he can continue to be a red zone weapon for a team like Oklahoma,” King said. “He just has a knack for finding open space where there typically isn’t any and that will be valuable for a Sooners offense looking to take a step forward in 2026.”