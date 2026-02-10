David Stone Took a Huge Step For Oklahoma in 2025, This Spring Could Be His Path to Superstardom

Sooners on SI will spotlight ten players who need a big spring to solidify their place on the depth chart, improve and/or help Oklahoma build off its 2025 College Football Playoff momentum. Each day, we’ll break down one player’s background, progress, and what’s on the line as Brent Venables’ team takes shape during spring football.

David Stone charged onto Owen Field in 2025, holding the Oklahoma state flag and an axe to grind. The former 5-star from Del City had much to prove in his sophomore campaign.

Stone logged under 100 snaps in his true freshman season — a letdown for some, given Oklahoma's high hopes for the home-state star. Compared to high school teammate Jayden Jackson, who started nine regular-season games as a true freshman, Stone's college debut felt like a stumble.

But 2025 proved Stone just needed a little more time to grow. Whether it was adding good weight or understanding how to harness his athleticism with the position, Stone burst onto the scene last season. His 42 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and two sacks gave many the impression that in a stacked defensive line room, Stone may very well have become the best player.

Which is why this spring — being the time to further develop — looms large for Stone. Continue to develop and grow, and you could very well hear Stone's name heard among the best players not just on Oklahoma's 2026 team, but in the nation.

Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Oklahoma lost pivotal defensive linemen Damonic Williams and Gracen Halton to exhausted eligibility after their 2025 College Football Playoff appearance. The Sooners will miss both for their interior disruption, leaving big shoes to fill in 2026.

While depth was no doubt a weapon for Venables and Todd Bates' defensive line, the Sooners have the luxury of being forced to play Jackson and Stone more — terrorizing SEC offensive lines in their path. Stone's, along with Jackson's growth, this spring will determine if less proven depth will be a forgotten talking point come fall.

More Oklahoma Football

In 2025, Stone made loud plays. He didn't merely flash — that term suits players who dazzle in limited reps, like Peyton Bowen's freshman year — Stone delivered consistently across significant snaps. His tackles for loss became as routine as his typical tackles past the line of scrimmage.

Simply put, Stone became a legitimate SEC interior lineman. His blend of speed, quickness and strength vindicated those predicting he'd be Oklahoma's best defensive lineman since Gerald McCoy patrolled the line of scrimmage in Norman.

It also gave the impression that while his sophomore campaign was a success, there is more for the growing Stone to reach. Winter workouts will provide more strength, but this spring is where he can further distance himself as an incredible player and a leader.

Stone already began asserting himself as a leader last season. He would routinely bring up the standard of the University of Oklahoma's football program being about national championships or hold himself accountable following disappointing team performances. The stage appears set for this spring to be the platform on which a fully realized version of David Stone announces himself.