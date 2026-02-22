NORMAN — The Sooners have one last major hurdle in the regular season to clear.

On the heels of road wins over No. 25 Alabama and No. 24 Georgia, No. 11 Oklahoma hosts No. 21 Tennessee at the Lloyd Noble Center.

OU (20-6, 8-5 SEC) sits tied for fifth in the SEC, and while it's unlikely that the Sooners will catch No. 7 LSU for one of the four double byes in the SEC Tournament, Oklahoma can take another step toward locking down a top 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament with a win over the Lady Vols (16-9, 8-5).

In their last outing, the Sooners knocked off Georgia without a fully healthy Payton Verhulst and center Raegan Beers battling foul trouble.

How to Watch No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Tennessee

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK When: Feb. 22

Feb. 22 Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Channel: ESPN

OU leaned on true freshman Aaliyah Chavez and sophomore guard Zya Vann, who both seem to have grown throughout conference play.

Chavez finished with 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting on Thursday against Georgia, and she got to the free throw line eight times. She also pulled down four rebounds, dished out five assists and added one block.

Crucially, OU's young guards are also taking care of the basketball.

In the previous two ranked wins, Chavez and Vann have combined to turn the ball over just five times — a big improvement from the contests against Ole Miss, Kentucky, Texas and Vanderbilt.

The Sooners are also squaring off against a Tennessee team in a rut.

The Lady Vols have dropped six of their last eight contests, losing to Mississippi State, UConn, South Carolina, Texas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M while notching wins over Georgia and Missouri.

Oklahoma will have to slow down guard Talaysia Cooper, who is Tennessee's leading scorer with 15.8 points per game. Cooper also adds 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

OU will also have to account for forward Janiah Barker, who is second on the team with 14.4 points per game, while also leading the team with 6.8 rebounds per game while chipping in 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per outing.

Sunday will also serve as the Sooners' Pink Out game, as Oklahoma continues to raise awareness for breast cancer and all who fight it.

Tip-off between OU and Tennessee is slated for 1 p.m. from the Lloyd Noble Center, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.