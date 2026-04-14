Oklahoma Adds Former McDonald's All-American Guard

NORMAN — Oklahoma's offseason roster makeover continued with the addition of another former McDonald's All-American.

Kansas State transfer Jordan Speiser announced her commitment to the Sooners on her Instagram account Tuesday.

Speiser averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.9 assists in 37 games last season as a freshman for the Wildcats.

She started three games and averaged nearly 23 minutes per game.

Speiser shot 38% overall and 34.9% from beyond the arc.

She had her best two scoring performances of the season in the Big 12 Tournament, with 20 points against Cincinnati in the opening round, when she went 6 for 8 on 3-pointers, and then 21 points in a quarterfinal upset win over Oklahoma State.

Speiser made 16 3-pointer during the Wildcats' surprising run to the semifinals of the conference tournament, tying the national mark for the most 3-pointers in a single conference tournament over the last 15 seasons.

She entered the portal April 6 with a "no-contact" tag. Eight days later, she's committed to the Sooners.

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The Warrenton, Mo., product was selectex for both the 2025 McDonald's All-American and 2025 Jordan Brand Classic games. She also was picked for Team USA in the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit. She won the Sprite Knockout Contest during the Sprite Jamfest at the McDonald's game.

Speiser was a five-star prospect and No 16 overall player in her class by ESPNHoopGurlz and the No 14 overall player and No. 5 wing by ProspectsNation.com.

She was a two-time Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-State Class 5 selection.

Speiser's commitment comes a day after the Sooners landed another major piece out of the transfer portal in Kansas transfer Keeley Parks, a Norman product.

Oklahoma now has five of the top 70 players from the 2025 class, according to ESPN's rankings — No. 1 Aaliyah Chavez, No. 16 Speiser, No. 31 Parks, No. 50 Keziah Lofton and No. 66 Brooklyn Stewart.

Jennie Baranczyk's team needed to major a splash in the tyransfer portal after losing Raegan Beers and Payton Verhulst to graduation and Zya Vann to the transfer portal following the season.

The Sooners' season ended in the Sweet 16 this season for the second consecutive season.

They finished 26-8, falling to South Carolina, 94-68, in Sacramento.

As of now, Sahara Williams would be the only senior on Oklahoma's roster next season.