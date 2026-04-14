Oklahoma Adds Former McDonald's All-American Guard
NORMAN — Oklahoma's offseason roster makeover continued with the addition of another former McDonald's All-American.
Kansas State transfer Jordan Speiser announced her commitment to the Sooners on her Instagram account Tuesday.
Speiser averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.9 assists in 37 games last season as a freshman for the Wildcats.
She started three games and averaged nearly 23 minutes per game.
Speiser shot 38% overall and 34.9% from beyond the arc.
She had her best two scoring performances of the season in the Big 12 Tournament, with 20 points against Cincinnati in the opening round, when she went 6 for 8 on 3-pointers, and then 21 points in a quarterfinal upset win over Oklahoma State.
Speiser made 16 3-pointer during the Wildcats' surprising run to the semifinals of the conference tournament, tying the national mark for the most 3-pointers in a single conference tournament over the last 15 seasons.
She entered the portal April 6 with a "no-contact" tag. Eight days later, she's committed to the Sooners.
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The Warrenton, Mo., product was selectex for both the 2025 McDonald's All-American and 2025 Jordan Brand Classic games. She also was picked for Team USA in the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit. She won the Sprite Knockout Contest during the Sprite Jamfest at the McDonald's game.
Speiser was a five-star prospect and No 16 overall player in her class by ESPNHoopGurlz and the No 14 overall player and No. 5 wing by ProspectsNation.com.
She was a two-time Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-State Class 5 selection.
Speiser's commitment comes a day after the Sooners landed another major piece out of the transfer portal in Kansas transfer Keeley Parks, a Norman product.
Oklahoma now has five of the top 70 players from the 2025 class, according to ESPN's rankings — No. 1 Aaliyah Chavez, No. 16 Speiser, No. 31 Parks, No. 50 Keziah Lofton and No. 66 Brooklyn Stewart.
Jennie Baranczyk's team needed to major a splash in the tyransfer portal after losing Raegan Beers and Payton Verhulst to graduation and Zya Vann to the transfer portal following the season.
The Sooners' season ended in the Sweet 16 this season for the second consecutive season.
They finished 26-8, falling to South Carolina, 94-68, in Sacramento.
As of now, Sahara Williams would be the only senior on Oklahoma's roster next season.
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Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.