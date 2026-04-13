Oklahoma Lands Former Five Star Norman Product in Transfer Portal

The Oklahoma Sooners' women's basketball team lost quite a bit of talent to graduation and even the transfer portal.

Now, help is on the way in the form of former Kansas Jayhawk guard Keeley Parks, who announced on her X account that she is signing with the Sooners after one season in Lawrence. She was a five-star out of Norman High, ranked 31st in the nation.

Parks, a 5-11 guard, chose the Jayhawks over the Sooners. In her words, she "vibed with the coaches and players and it just felt like home the first time I came here."

She averaged 5.1 points per game during the 2025-26 season, with 33.9% shooting from beyond the arc in her 16 appearances. Her low output was due to a season riddled with injuries.

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Parks missed a portion of the offseason with nagging injuries and wasn't able to play much early in the season. After working her way into the starting rotation for nine games until a January 11 game against Baylor. She had injured her lower leg prior to the game and did not appear on the floor for the remainder of the season.

Jayhawks head coach Brandon Schneider told reporters on February 14 that she was practicing with the team but "not operating at 100%."

With Oklahoma losing Raegan Beers, Payton Verhulst and Zya Vann (transfer portal) from last season's team. In Beers and Verhulst, OU lost All-SEC selections and Beers' two-time All-American honors.

Jennie Baranczyk hands the keys over to super talent Aaliyah Chavez while attempting to build up the talent pool around her. Last season, Chavez became OU's second-leading freshman scorer (18.4 points a game), trailing only Courtney Paris' 21.9 in 2006.

Oklahoma guard Aaliyah Chavez drives against Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

A back court with Chavez and Parks can be dangerous if Parks can return to full health and avoid any recurring injuries.

The Sooners have been busy in the portal hosting talented players on campus over the last few weeks.

Iowa State center Audi Crooks has been the name to follow throughout the transfer portal cycle in the sport. Oklahoma is one of the schools the center was interested in. Crooks would be a fine replacement to Beers in terms of offensive production — she averaged 19.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

The transfer portal closes on April 20.