Transfer Portal Season Could be Active one for Oklahoma

NORMAN — After Oklahoma’s stunning Super Regional loss to Mississippi State, it’s transfer portal season for the Sooners.

Though the portal window doesn’t open officially until June 8, there has already been plenty of movement in the portal both locally and nationally.

Sooners outfielder Tia Milloy and pitchers Berkley and Riley Zache have already announced their decisions to enter the portal.

Those don’t figure to be the only departures.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the other players who could consider joining the departure and why:

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Chaney Helton

Oklahoma outfielder Chaney Helton runs to first base against Alabama State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The Coweta product has been in Norman for two seasons and been used primarily as a pinch runner.

She's got plenty of speed, but with Ella Parker and Kai Minor presumably returning in the outfield and Kasidi Pickering in position to slide back into the spot, Helton might need to go elsewhere if she wants regular playing time.

As a local product, Helton could certainly decide to stay, but it wouldn't be a shock at all if she decided to move on.

Sydney Barker

Oklahoma infielder Sydney Barker looks a runner back to second base during a contest with Mississippi State in the Norman Super Regional. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

After a strong finish to last season, Barker struggled offensively this season, hitting just .261 with five home runs and 16 RBIs.

Barker did have a regular spot, sliding in at third base when Nelly McEnroe-Marinas went down with a season-ending injury early.

But with McEnroe-Marinas poised to return, could Barker find herself on the outside looking in next season?

Barker could certainly decide it's time for a change of scenery, and a better chance to be a regular elsewhere, though Patty Gasso talked repeatedly this season about the importance of Barker's defense.

Miali Guachino

Oklahoma pitcher Miali Guachino smiles after getting an out in the NCAA Tournament. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

After Guachino struggled in the Super Regional to end a very up and down season, could the pitcher look for another landing spot after transferring from Ole Miss last offseason?

It certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see her back, especially with Audrey Lowry and Allyssa Parker currently the only pitchers with experience returning, but it also wouldn't be a shocker should she decide to look elsewhere — especially if the Sooners are looking to recruit over her in the portal.

Kasidi Pickering

Oklahoma outfielder Kasidi Pickering slides home against Mississippi State in the Norman Super Regional. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Last season, Texas Tech made inquiries into Pickering's willingness to leave Oklahoma via the portal, but the outfielder remained in Norman.

But after her struggles late this season, and not having played much outfield, could Pickering decide to play her final season elsewhere?

There's a spot available in the outfield with Dayton's departure, and Pickering could slide back into left with Kai Minor in center and Ella Parker in right.

Oklahoma hasn't lost a foundational piece in the portal, and they certainly aren't one of the have-nots in the NIL landscape, so they'd be able to fight to retain Pickering, but the option could look more attractive this time around.

Kendall Wells

Oklahoma catcher Kendall Wells hits a home run in the Norman Super Regional against Mississippi State. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The catcher put together a fantastic season, breaking the NCAA freshman record and figures to be one fo the central building blocks for the team moving forward.

But like Pickering last season, other programs (Texas Tech? Wells' home-state school of Georgia?) could put out feelers to see if Wells would be interested in moving on if the money was right.

Pickering decided to stay, and Wells' status on the team would indicate that she's likely to make a similar decision, but never say never, especially in the modern college softball landscape.

It figures that Gabbie Garcia, Ella Parker, Allyssa Parker, Lowry, McEnroe-Marinas and Lexi McDaniel would remain, but should one of the foundational pieces — Pickering or Wells — choose to enter the portal, it could lead to other players exploring their options.