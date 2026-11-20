Oklahoma’s perfect start to the season continued on Thursday night.

The No. 14 Sooners dispatched Northwestern State 113-43 at the Lloyd Noble Center to improve to 6-0 on the year.

Sahara Williams and Aaliyah Chavez led the way. Chavez led the way with 22 points and Williams added 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Here are three takeaways from the win.

Cya Smith Returns to Starting Lineup

Chavez’s return momentarily shifted Cya Smith back to the bench, but the junior was back in from the start.

Sophomore Keziah Lofton missed the contest with a right-hand injury. Lofton is expected to miss time.

Smith didn’t pack a major scoring punch, but she did everything else for the Sooners.

She pulled down three rebounds and dealt four assists and added three steals to go with her three points. She shot 1-of-5 from the field and got to the free throw line twice.

Bell Continues to Shine

Oklahoma’s star freshman is showing no signs of slowing down.

LeeLee Bell recorded her fifth-straight double-double on Thursday.

She poured in 17 points on 8-of-15 shooting with a 3-pointer, and she pulled down 14 rebounds, including seven offensive boards.

Bell created for her teammates, too.

She finished with five assists, and the freshman also added a steal and a block.

Chavez Continues to Get Back Into Rhythm

OU’s point guard missed time in concussion protocol, but she looked comfortable in her second game back.

Chavez lacked her 3-point touch — she made just 2-of-11 attempts from beyond the arc with both connections coming in the fourth quarter — but she did everything else.

She tallied nine assists, stole the ball twice and pulled down five rebounds while shooting 9-of-20 from the floor.

The Sooners have scored at least 90 points in each of their six victories.

As a team, OU out-rebounded Northwestern State 67-29, and the Sooners won the turnover battle 29-14.

Oklahoma’s 14 turnovers were the second-fewest this season behind the 10-turnover outing against San Jose State.

The win marked the fourth-largest home margin of victory in program history. Tuesday, the Sooners set the program record with a 76-point win over Texas Southern.

The contest served as the Sooners’ final tuneup before hitting the road for Feast Week.

Oklahoma will be back in action on Monday at 1:30 p.m. against Virginia.

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