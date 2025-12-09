Oklahoma G Aaliyah Chavez Takes the Hat Trick of SEC Honors

Oklahoma freshman Aaliyah Chavez is now 3-for-3.

Not at shooting the basketball, but at taking home the Southeastern Conference’s weekly awards.

For the third time in three weeks, the Sooners’ fabulous blue-chip guard on Tuesday was named SEC Freshman of the Week.

She’s the first Sooner since Taylor Robertson in 2019-20 to receive three such awards in a season.

Chavez has blended nicely with Jennie Baranczyk’s veteran team as the Sooners are ranked No. 9 nationally after starting the season 9-1.

Chavez opened the week with a career breakout performance in OU’s 103-98 overtime win over No. 25 North Carolina State the SEC/ACC Challenge in Norman. She poured in a career-high 33 points on 13-of-26 shooting with four rebounds and four assists. It was the third-highest point total by an OU freshman and tops in the nation among rookies this year. That gave her a two-game stretch of 62 points, an OU freshman record.

In a 90-37 beatdown of Maryland-Eastern Shore on Sunday, Chavez scored 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting with five rebounds and four assists but committed seven turnovers.

Last week the Lubbock, TX, native landed the honor after helping lead OU to the Coconut Hoops Classic title by averaging 21.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game with nine 3-pointers against Coppin State and Florida State.

Last week against the Seminoles was her breakout performance: 29 points with seven 3s (7-of-14) and a team-high six assists as OU rolled to an 18-point victory in the championship game.

Her performance against the Seminoles made her the first freshman nationally since Caitlin Clark in 2021 to post 29 points, seven 3-pointers and six assists in a single game. Her 29 points ranked ninth all-time among OU freshmen, and her seven 3s match the third-most in a game by a Sooner first-year player.

On opening week, Chavez helped lead the No. 6-ranked Sooners to three wins by averaging 21.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 55 percent from the field, 52 percent from 3-point range (13-of-25) and 100 percent at the line as OU started the season 3-0.

As of Tuesday, Chavez leads all SEC freshmen and ranks fifth in the league in scoring (19.1 points per game), second overall in 3-pointers per game (3.2), sixth in 3-point shooting (.360), and second among freshmen and ninth overall in assists (4.3).

She is the first Oklahoma freshman since Kelbie Washington in 2021-22 to earn multiple Conference Freshman of the Week honors.

Courtney Paris holds the program record with nine during the 2004-05 campaign.

Chavez was the top-ranked recruit in the 2025 class and consensus national high school player of the year.

The Sooners host Little Rock on Thursday Dec. 11 at Lloyd Noble Center. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

On Saturday, OU resumes the Bedlam rivalry with Oklahoma State in a 3 p.m. tip at Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City.