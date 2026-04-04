Oklahoma Guard Announces Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

One week after Oklahoma’s season ended in the Sweet 16, one of the Sooners’ key contributors has decided that she’ll explore other options.

Guard Zya Vann announced Saturday that she will enter the transfer portal.

Vann revealed her intentions on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed her appreciation for her two seasons in Norman.

“On my first official visit, I put on a Sooners jersey and immediately knew that I was staying home,” Vann said in her post. “There are no words to express my gratitude for the University of Oklahoma and coach Jennie (Baranczyk) for believing in me and affording me the opportunity to carry on my family’s legacy and to grow on and off the court.”

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As a sophomore in 2025-26, Vann averaged 10.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She shot 41.1 percent from the field and 33 percent on 3-pointers, starting in all 34 of OU’s games.

Her strong sophomore campaign followed her freshman season in which she played a notable role off the bench. Vann averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest during her first season of college basketball.

As she alluded to in her post, Vann is a legacy Sooner.

Her father, Bryatt Vann, played on Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team from 1991 to 1993 under legendary coach Billy Tubbs. He averaged 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game as a senior on the 1992-93 team.

Vann’s older sister, Skylar Vann, played five seasons for the Sooners from 2020 to 2025. During her final college basketball season, she averaged 9.9 points per game and started in 35 contests.

Vann is the first player from OU’s 2025-26 squad to declare her intentions to transfer. Players who enter the portal are eligible to return to their original school.

The Sooners will be without centers Raegan Beers and Beatrice Culliton and forward Payton Verhulst next year. OU, though, will return key players like Aaliyah Chavez, Sahara Williams, Brooklyn Stewart and Keziah Lofton, barring any new entries into the portal.

OU finished the 2025-26 season 26-8 overall. The Sooners won their first two games of the NCAA Tournament — against Idaho and Michigan State — before falling to South Carolina in the Sweet 16 in Sacramento on March 28. Oklahoma’s Sweet 16 trip marked its second in a row, and the Sooners have won at least one NCAA Tournament game in each of the last five seasons.

The Sooners will unveil their 2026-27 schedule on a later date.